MEMPHIS, Tenn — Actor and musician Corey Feldman, who became known in the 80s in movies like Goonies, The Lost Boys, Stand by Me, and License to Drive, is headed to Memphis. Black Lodge announced Thursday the star is bringing the third leg of his Love ReTours 2.2 show to the venue on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. The restaurant, bar, and old school video store said tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at https://www.seetickets.us/event/Corey-Feldman-at-Black-Lodge-Memphis-TN/517530. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $125 for Meet and Greet, according to the website.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO