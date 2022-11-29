ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration

Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Top Speed

Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied With Six Exhaust Pipes

In September 2022 Lamborghini built its last Aventador: a 780-4 Ultimae Roadster designed specifically for a Swiss customer. To make it even more special, the last Aventador was finished in a specially created color known as Azzuro Flake finish, a replica of the original Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico paint found on the one-off Miura P400 Roadster that was unveiled in 1968. With the Aventador, the company is also saying goodbye to the V-12 engine as we know it, as the new supercar will feature a hybridized V-12. The future Aventador successor has been caught testing on several occasions, but now Youtube user Varryx was able to catch it on video, and it reveals a few surprises.

