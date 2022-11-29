Read full article on original website
Related
2022 F1 drivers: How much they make and the schedule for this season.
As of 2022, F1 drivers make anywhere from $40 million to $750,000. Here are salaries, countries of origin, sponsors and car numbers for all drivers.
SB Nation
After a year of fighting on the F1 circuit, Esteban Ocon is happy to see Fernando Alonso leave Alpine
Now that the 2022 Formula One season has drawn to a close, and the grid is set for the 2023 campaign, drivers and teams are starting to look ahead to the next year on the circuit. Judging by recent comments, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon is not sad to see former teammate...
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
'Very Little Class' - Sergio Garcia On Certain European Ryder Cup Players
Sergio Garcia has decreed that certain European Ryder Cup players have 'very little class' in a recent interview
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied With Six Exhaust Pipes
In September 2022 Lamborghini built its last Aventador: a 780-4 Ultimae Roadster designed specifically for a Swiss customer. To make it even more special, the last Aventador was finished in a specially created color known as Azzuro Flake finish, a replica of the original Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico paint found on the one-off Miura P400 Roadster that was unveiled in 1968. With the Aventador, the company is also saying goodbye to the V-12 engine as we know it, as the new supercar will feature a hybridized V-12. The future Aventador successor has been caught testing on several occasions, but now Youtube user Varryx was able to catch it on video, and it reveals a few surprises.
Comments / 0