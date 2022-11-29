Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. November 25, 2022. Editorial: KIDS COUNT data offer good and bad news. Each year, the Kentucky Youth Advocates releases its KIDS COUNT annual report, which provides insight into children’s lives and well-being – an important barometer. Clearly, and sadly, one of children’s top concerns...
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative prosecutor is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions, arguing that it lacks legal merit and that there is no weight to assertions that it is unenforceable because of its age.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. November 30, 2022. Editorial: Sullivan votes in support of ‘pronoun’ legislation. Should you be forced to recognize a personal fiction that someone creates for themselves? The Sullivan County Commission doesn’t think so and is to be commended for voting in support of state legislation to exempt a class of public employees from any such requirement.
South Dakota Gov. Noem appoints incoming secretary of state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state. Johnson was set to be sworn into...
More than $27 million in grants awarded in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than $27 million in Community Development Block Grants have been approved by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. The grants will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. McWhorter said 64...
Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The...
SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. November 30, 2022. When it comes to public transportation, it’s all about speed. Everyone is looking for a shortcut. Can the GPS find a way around traffic? Will trains ever get faster? Could new sneakers cut time on the walk?. Yet nothing seems slower than upgrading...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to...
Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency's policy board on Dec. 14 for...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Times and Democrat. November 30, 2022. Editorial: S.C. makes itself more attractive to the military. South Carolina continues to grow as a military-friendly state. South Carolina is home to eight major military installations and more than 417,000 military veterans, the eighth-highest total of military retirees in the nation. That includes one of every 10 adults in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Valdosta Daily Times. November 29, 2022. It is not too late to get a flu shot. The stress on the health care system by a very active flu season, persistent COVID-19 and an increase in RSV patients is palpable but the biggest concern is your health and well being. While...
Tennessee gives books to young students to encourage reading
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced it is partnering with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to provide free books to children in kindergarten through second grade. The decodable book series encourages at-home reading practice to help young learners become stronger readers outside of the...
Amber Alert suspect fatally shot by police in West Virginia
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Land Between the Lakes adds areas for archery deer hunters
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — Land Between the Lakes will open additional areas for archery deer hunting, officials said. The select areas, which are typically off-limits to hunting, will be open Dec. 1 through Jan. 16, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. They include the Southern Nature Watch Demonstration Area, Brandon Spring Group Center, and Energy Lake, Hillman Ferry and Piney campgrounds, the statement said.
Driver killed after hitting falling tree in wind storm
A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down tree limbs and trees,...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 15 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Dec. 2, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 15
No. 1 China Spring (12-1) vs. No. 4 Anna (13-0) Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Crowley ISD Stadium, Crowley. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; NFHS Network. Road to regional final: China Spring defeated Western Hills, 72-7; def. Kaufman, 41-7; def. Lake Worth, 41-7. Anna defeated Panther Creek, 62-24; def. Stephenville, 33-32; def. Celina, 27-24.
