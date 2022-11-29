Wrestling Observer Radio: WarGames fallout Raw, Steamboat, Owens, ratings, previews
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Ricky Steamboat, the Teddy Hart documentary, William Regal's future, Kevin Owens update, Andrade getting surgery, ratings, NXT and AEW previews, RAW report from Monday with War Games fallout and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
Timestamps:
Start: Ricky Steamboat returns to the ring, Teddy Hart documentary
7:17: William Regal update
9:48: The Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns situation
14:30: Brian Kendrick brought in as producer for Survivor Series match
16:12: NXT and AEW Dynamite previews
24:54: Andrade El Idolo suffers torn pec
26:58: Ratings
34:40: WWE Raw recap
58:51: DirecTV and Fox contract dispute
Comments / 0