Wrestling Observer Radio: WarGames fallout Raw, Steamboat, Owens, ratings, previews

By Bryan Alvarez
 4 days ago

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Ricky Steamboat, the Teddy Hart documentary, William Regal's future, Kevin Owens update, Andrade getting surgery, ratings, NXT and AEW previews, RAW report from Monday with War Games fallout and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

Timestamps:

Start: Ricky Steamboat returns to the ring, Teddy Hart documentary

7:17: William Regal update

9:48: The Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns situation

14:30: Brian Kendrick brought in as producer for Survivor Series match

16:12: NXT and AEW Dynamite previews

24:54: Andrade El Idolo suffers torn pec

26:58: Ratings

34:40: WWE Raw recap

58:51: DirecTV and Fox contract dispute

