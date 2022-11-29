Read full article on original website
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Leo Komarov
Uncle Leo joins episode 35 of the Talkin' Isles podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders winger - and everyone's favorite uncle - Leo Komarov joins episode 35 of the podcast. Greg...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers get big saves from Knight in OT loss to Oilers
EDMONTON -- The Florida Panthers picked up a point during the first stop on their five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday. With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
This post will be updated after Don Granato speaks with the media later this evening. The Buffalo Sabres return home tonight to take on the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and 1520 AM with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30. Tickets...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 30.11.22
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After kicking off their five-game homestand with a 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday for a quick skate. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines.
NHL
Levi could become first repeat Richter Award winner as NCAA's top goalie
Northeastern junior, Sabres prospect third in nation with .936 save percentage. There has never been a repeat winner of the Mike Richter Award, given to the top goalie in men's NCAA Division 1 hockey every year since 2014. But it could happen this season. Devon Levi of Northeastern, the winner...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Late Third Period Scoring Not Enough to Defeat Oilers
Chicago extends its winless streak to eight straight games following the loss to Edmonton. Trailing 4-1 with ten minutes remaining in the game, the Blackhawks looked for a fighting chance to try make a comeback in the third period. Max Domi would have a two-goal night to put the team closer but simply wasn't enough to past Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
NHL
Teams consistently executing breakouts usually qualify for playoffs
Housley says communication, transition, possession all go hand in hand. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Phil Housley, Mark Recchi and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Red Wings or Sabres reach playoffs first?
NHL.com writers debate whether Detroit or Buffalo will return to postseason sooner. The Detroit Red Wings last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015-16. The drought for the Buffalo Sabres has been even longer, with their last postseason appearance in 2010-11. But their fortunes are slowly changing. The Red Wings...
NHL
NHL FAST channel debuts on Roku
Free ad-supported streaming medium will feature classic games, content promoting marquee events. NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the debut of its first-ever NHL FAST (free ad-supported streaming) channel, showcasing a wide variety of curated NHL programming from the League's deep content library. Starting today, fans in the United States can find the NHL FAST channel on channel 216 on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. The Roku Channel reaches U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people (as of Q4 2021) and is available for audiences to stream for free via Roku devices, on the Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.
NHL
Tempe City Council Approves Coyotes' District, Public to Vote in May
Council unanimously votes to approve DDA and two amendments, city to hold special election on May 16, 2023. The Arizona Coyotes' plan to construct an entertainment district in the heart of Tempe was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, another milestone for the proposal that's over a year in the making.
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
NHL
Fleury staying young with Wild, padding Hall of Fame resume at age 38
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marc-Andre Fleury turned 38 on Monday. At Minnesota Wild practice the next morning, the goalie didn't look old. He looked like his old self, smiling, laughing, stretching across the crease to make saves. As he sat in the locker room afterward, Wild general manager Bill Guerin...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Philly
After splitting the back-to-back to start the trip, Tampa Bay faces the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Flyers on Thursday. When: Thursday, December 1 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA. TV...
