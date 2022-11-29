ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
Talkin' Isles: Leo Komarov

Uncle Leo joins episode 35 of the Talkin' Isles podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders winger - and everyone's favorite uncle - Leo Komarov joins episode 35 of the podcast. Greg...
ELMONT, NY
RECAP: Panthers get big saves from Knight in OT loss to Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Florida Panthers picked up a point during the first stop on their five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday. With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche

This post will be updated after Don Granato speaks with the media later this evening. The Buffalo Sabres return home tonight to take on the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and 1520 AM with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30. Tickets...
BUFFALO, NY
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
LOS ANGELES, CA
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 30.11.22

A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After kicking off their five-game homestand with a 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday for a quick skate. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines.
TAKEAWAYS: Late Third Period Scoring Not Enough to Defeat Oilers

Chicago extends its winless streak to eight straight games following the loss to Edmonton. Trailing 4-1 with ten minutes remaining in the game, the Blackhawks looked for a fighting chance to try make a comeback in the third period. Max Domi would have a two-goal night to put the team closer but simply wasn't enough to past Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
CHICAGO, IL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote

TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
TEMPE, AZ
Teams consistently executing breakouts usually qualify for playoffs

Housley says communication, transition, possession all go hand in hand. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Phil Housley, Mark Recchi and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon

Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
RALEIGH, NC
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.

Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
LOS ANGELES, CA
State Your Case: Will Red Wings or Sabres reach playoffs first?

NHL.com writers debate whether Detroit or Buffalo will return to postseason sooner. The Detroit Red Wings last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015-16. The drought for the Buffalo Sabres has been even longer, with their last postseason appearance in 2010-11. But their fortunes are slowly changing. The Red Wings...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL FAST channel debuts on Roku

Free ad-supported streaming medium will feature classic games, content promoting marquee events. NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the debut of its first-ever NHL FAST (free ad-supported streaming) channel, showcasing a wide variety of curated NHL programming from the League's deep content library. Starting today, fans in the United States can find the NHL FAST channel on channel 216 on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. The Roku Channel reaches U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people (as of Q4 2021) and is available for audiences to stream for free via Roku devices, on the Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tempe City Council Approves Coyotes' District, Public to Vote in May

Council unanimously votes to approve DDA and two amendments, city to hold special election on May 16, 2023. The Arizona Coyotes' plan to construct an entertainment district in the heart of Tempe was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, another milestone for the proposal that's over a year in the making.
TEMPE, AZ
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives

The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Philly

After splitting the back-to-back to start the trip, Tampa Bay faces the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Flyers on Thursday. When: Thursday, December 1 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA. TV...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

