Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Oilers tie it with 5 seconds left, defeat Panthers in OT
Draisaitl scores game-winner after Bouchard's equalizer for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard tied the game late in the 3rd period, Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner, helping the Oilers complete the comeback and win. 05:02 •. Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with five seconds remaining...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers can't recover from early deficit in loss to Flames
CALGARY -- Not getting off to the start they'd hoped for on the second half of a back-to-back, the Florida Panthers fell into an early 3-0 hole and couldn't recover during an eventual 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. "Digging down deep, everybody's got to...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
This post will be updated after Don Granato speaks with the media later this evening. The Buffalo Sabres return home tonight to take on the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and 1520 AM with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30. Tickets...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 6, Sabres 5 - OT
Tampa Bay ties the game late before claiming the second point in overtime on Steven Stamkos' game-winner. Trailing the Sabres by two late in regulation, the Lightning showed impressive fight to escape Buffalo with a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory. Fittingly, it was Steven Stamkos who started and finished the comeback,...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 30.11.22
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After kicking off their five-game homestand with a 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday for a quick skate. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines.
NHL
Kahkonen helps Sharks shut out Canadiens to end skid
MONTREAL -- Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves in his first shutout for the San Jose Sharks, a 4-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored twice, and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist for San Jose (8-13-4), which won for the second time in seven games (2-4-1) to end an 0-2-1 skid.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Leo Komarov
Uncle Leo joins episode 35 of the Talkin' Isles podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders winger - and everyone's favorite uncle - Leo Komarov joins episode 35 of the podcast. Greg...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Late Third Period Scoring Not Enough to Defeat Oilers
Chicago extends its winless streak to eight straight games following the loss to Edmonton. Trailing 4-1 with ten minutes remaining in the game, the Blackhawks looked for a fighting chance to try make a comeback in the third period. Max Domi would have a two-goal night to put the team closer but simply wasn't enough to past Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
NHL
Pesce, Hurricanes recover for OT win against Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- Brett Pesce scored 2:20 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Pesce scored on a 2-on-0, tapping in a pass from Andrei Svechnikov for his second goal of the season. His first goal was also the game-winner in a 3-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
NHL
Robertson scores to extend point streak to 16, Stars defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Jason Robertson scored to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high 16 games for the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Monday. Robertson has 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) during the streak, which is the second-longest...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blackhawks 4
CHICAGO, IL - It wouldn't be the Windy City if it weren't for deep dish. The Edmonton Oilers utilized some solid passing on Wednesday night in a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center to secure their third straight victory in the first of back-to-back road games and improve to 13-10-0.
NHL
Levi could become first repeat Richter Award winner as NCAA's top goalie
Northeastern junior, Sabres prospect third in nation with .936 save percentage. There has never been a repeat winner of the Mike Richter Award, given to the top goalie in men's NCAA Division 1 hockey every year since 2014. But it could happen this season. Devon Levi of Northeastern, the winner...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 30.11.22
They are, in fact, they are the hottest team in the AHL, with a recent record of 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The offence has been lethal lately and the powerplay formidable. The Wranglers came into the week tied for the most goals scored in the league with 70, and possessing a powerplay which, currently at 29.3% efficiency, is best in the west.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
Hynes Recalls Early Flashes of Hischier's Selke-Caliber Play | FEATURE
As Hischier's first NHL coach, John Hynes knew right away the Devils organization was getting a very special player. The first thing John Hynes knew about Nico Hischier was that he was an outstanding hockey talent. After he was drafted first overall in 2017, Hynes immediately recognized the Devils organization...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
Comments / 0