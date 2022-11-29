ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
Steelers RB Najee Harris exits Monday night win with abdomen injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris exited Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury, but head coach Mike Tomlin had no further updates other than his second-year player was being evaluated. Harris went to the locker room just prior to halftime, with the announcement that...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel confident Terron Armstead will return, unsure if it will be vs. 49ers

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins hope they won’t have to face one of the best pass rushers in the NFL on Sunday without either of their starting offensive tackles. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is “gathering information” on both the pectoral injury suffered by left tackle Terron Armstead and the ankle injury suffered by right tackle Austin Jackson in the 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans. ...
