Raleigh, NC

After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh business complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire broke out late Wednesday night at a business complex in Raleigh. The fire is at a business complex located at 3755 Benson Drive. CBS 17 anchor Angela Taylor saw the fire at and sent multiple videos to CBS 17. Numerous fire engines...
Overnight I-40 closures coming for NC 540 project in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
1 person seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said there were two victims. Only one victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, according to...
Pilot death from RDU July emergency landing ruled an accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy report released Wednesday revealed the death of the pilot that either jumped or fell from an aircraft back in July is ruled an accident. On July 29, Charles Crooks, 23, jumped or fell out of an aircraft and died before the plane he was a co-pilot in made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs. According to social media posts, a billboard on North Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount will display a sign of remembrance for the life of Kevon Ricks, the young man killed in the massive QVC fire almost a year ago.
