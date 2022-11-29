Read full article on original website
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
3 Secret Christmas Gifts That Almost Ruined Christmas in Yakima
There is a meme making the rounds on social media. It points the finger at a particular type of advertiser that's been doing the same gimmick for years. The meme reads, "Ah yes, it's the time of year where people in commercials buy cars without telling their significant others like complete psychopaths." It got me wondering about secrets around the holidays. Mainly of the financial kind. I asked Yakima, "what type of purchases did they keep secret from their partners?" My jaw dropped at some of the responses.
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
nbcrightnow.com
House fire restricts traffic on Yakima quarry
YAKIMA, Wash. - A two-story home is on fire in a quarry at 80 Pond Road, according to John Shipley with the Selah Fire Department. No injuries have been reported at this time, but no comment is available regarding the status of the house. Pond Road is restricted to in-and-out...
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima (West Valley)
The day after Thanksgiving, many families got to work getting their houses in the holiday spirit. I took a drive around Yakima and got some quick pictures of random houses in the West Valley area (and a couple homes I passed on my way back to my residence) that were lit up.
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters mopping up house fire in Selah
Firefighters were mopping up a fire that destroyed part of a home at 80 Pond Road in Selah on Wednesday evening. The fire, which started around 4 p.m., heavily damaged the second floor of the home. Information on the cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured wasn’t immediately...
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
ifiberone.com
Celebration of Life scheduled for former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad who died while on patrol for Bellevue Police
ELLENSBURG - Former Ellensburg resident and Central Washington University graduate Jordan Jackson will soon be memorialized after dying in the line of duty while working as an officer for the Bellevue Police Department. Jackson died after his patrol motorcycle was hit by a car on Bellevue Way in Bellevue on...
Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday
“They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”
Seize The Dining Deals This Friday at Westside Pizza in Yakima
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a WESTSIDE PIZZA gift certificate for 50% OFF. Dining Deals for Friday, December 2nd, Westside Pizza Gift Certificate. This Friday's deal is a Westside Pizza gift certificate. Half-priced dining deal gift certificates...
The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!
With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish School District audit questions spending on wrestling trips, spotty record keeping
An audit report of the Toppenish School District highlighted concerns with spending on trips, particularly those taken by the wrestling team, and questionable credit card use. The report also found spotty record keeping in some areas. Toppenish school board President Clara Jimenez promised to strengthen the district’s internal controls to...
Wednesday winter weather across the valley
REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event
Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Chronicle
DNA Points to Late Yakima Man as a Suspect in 1972 Utah Murder
Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
