Paterson, NJ

Here's how Paterson wants to convert a vacant library into a ‘beacon of hope’

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

PATERSON — The library on North Main Street, closed more than 11 years ago because of flood damage, looms as a symbol of the neglect and despair that beset its troubled 1 st Ward neighborhood.

Now city officials are selling the property for $30,000 to Humble Beginnings, a Paterson-based nonprofit group, which plans to convert the building into a community resource center offering mental health counseling, job training and prison reentry services.

Humble Beginnings Director Akbar McEntyre said the long-vacant building has exacerbated the hopelessness of the people who live in the crime-plagued area.

“You believe that don’t nobody care about you,” McEntyre said last week during a press conference with the mayor, “that you’re not safe.”

McEntyre’s group has estimated that the renovations to the flood-damaged building will cost about $1.2 million and take about a year to complete. “I have confidence this will become a beacon of hope in a dark place,” he said.

McEntyre said his organization has “partnerships” to provide the funding for the work. But he said he is “not at liberty to disclose” exactly who will be providing the money for the work.

Earlier: Long-vacant former Paterson library could be converted to community or technology center

The Paterson City Council approved the sale of the land to Humble Beginnings in September, and officials said they are in the final stages of closing on the real estate transaction. The sale agreement requires the building to be used as a community center and places restrictions on the possible resale of the site.

The North Main Street library had endured other floods before the one from Hurricane Irene in September 2011, during which the waters from the Passaic River rose to the building’s second floor. After that, city officials decided it would be too costly and risky to repair the flood-damaged building.

So, Paterson opened a new library in the 1 st Ward on Clinton Street as officials tried to figure out what to do with the North Main property.

Paterson Economic Development Director Michael Powell said Humble Beginnings has “strong investment partners” for its plans for the dormant building. “As long as it goes back into productive use, that’s a good thing,” Powell said.

During last week’s press conference, McEntyre emphasized the local community connections of his organization, asserting that the services will be tailored to the needs of the area’s residents. He cited his own background as a former criminal offender decades ago, saying he understands the feeling of being “marginalized.”

“What a way to punctuate it,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said at the conclusion of the press conference. “Akbar gets his second chance; this building gets its second chance.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Here's how Paterson wants to convert a vacant library into a ‘beacon of hope’

