cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Additional SRO will not be hired for Appomattox County High School

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office will not be adding an additional full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) to work at Appomattox County High School at this time. The decision was formally announced at the Nov. 21 meeting of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. SROs are police officers employed at...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs

From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested in 2019 homicide case in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have announced they have made an arrest in the murder case of 24-year-old Salonya Evans. Police say throughout the course of the investigation 32-year-old Kai Lansana was a suspect. Lansana was arrested in Frankfort Kentucky on Nov. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service he was then held in jail there until he was extradited back to Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Honest RX brings transparency to drug costs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 83% of U.S. adults found the cost of prescription drugs unreasonable. When Honest RX opened in Staunton in April, pharmacist and owner Matthew Garner said their goal is to keep prices transparent. Because Honest RX does not accept insurance, most medications are much more affordable.
STAUNTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Buena Vista man found guilty of first-degree murder, arson

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip “Jay” Patterson – Jonathan Patterson has been found guilty. In February 2022, 35-year-old Jonathan Patterson was arrested and charged with one felony count of...
BUENA VISTA, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Staunton

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
STAUNTON, VA

