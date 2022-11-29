Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
timesvirginian.com
Additional SRO will not be hired for Appomattox County High School
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office will not be adding an additional full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) to work at Appomattox County High School at this time. The decision was formally announced at the Nov. 21 meeting of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. SROs are police officers employed at...
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs
From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Roanoke City Sheriff join forces to protect senior citizens from scams
ROANOKE, Va. – A re-energized effort to help protect senior citizens is the purpose of the recharted TRIAD program in the City of Roanoke by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares teamed up with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash to bring the program back to life. “TRIAD is important to...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested in 2019 homicide case in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have announced they have made an arrest in the murder case of 24-year-old Salonya Evans. Police say throughout the course of the investigation 32-year-old Kai Lansana was a suspect. Lansana was arrested in Frankfort Kentucky on Nov. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service he was then held in jail there until he was extradited back to Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
WSLS
Roanoke City Public Schools announces 2023 Teacher of the Year award recipient
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools has announced the recipient of their Teacher of the Year award: Adria Cintron. RCPS officials made the announcement on Tuesday evening. Adria Cintron is an eighth-grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and was filled with emotion when she won the award.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City Council asks VA to roll back some criminal justice reforms
Roanoke City Council quietly urged Virginia to roll back numerous criminal justice reforms enacted after the death of George Floyd in 2020. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WHSV
Honest RX brings transparency to drug costs
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 83% of U.S. adults found the cost of prescription drugs unreasonable. When Honest RX opened in Staunton in April, pharmacist and owner Matthew Garner said their goal is to keep prices transparent. Because Honest RX does not accept insurance, most medications are much more affordable.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke gun violence victims’ friend discusses Empathy Project
Loved ones of a young woman killed earlier this year by gun violence in Roanoke say The Empathy Project will ensure her spirit will never die. WFIR’s Ian Price has that story.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
WSLS
Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home
COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.
WSLS
Buena Vista man found guilty of first-degree murder, arson
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip “Jay” Patterson – Jonathan Patterson has been found guilty. In February 2022, 35-year-old Jonathan Patterson was arrested and charged with one felony count of...
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDBJ7.com
Member One Credit Union makes donation to Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Credit Union made a $50,000 donation to Bradley Free Clinic for its resources and services . That money will go toward helping more than 3,000 people across the Roanoke Valley. It comes during Member One’s ‘Week of Giving’. The clinic’s executive...
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Staunton
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
