ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have announced they have made an arrest in the murder case of 24-year-old Salonya Evans. Police say throughout the course of the investigation 32-year-old Kai Lansana was a suspect. Lansana was arrested in Frankfort Kentucky on Nov. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service he was then held in jail there until he was extradited back to Roanoke.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO