newsnet5

FORECAST: Patchy dense Fog Tonight

CLEVELAND — Keep an eye out tonight for patchy dense fog across Northern Ohio. Visibility could drop below 1 mile just in time for the Wednesday AM Rush. A few widely scattered rain showers are possible tonight, especially in our south and eastern counties. Temperatures tonight will hover in the lower and middle 40s.
newsnet5

FORECAST: Seasonable but soggy this week

CLEVELAND — Not really warm. But not really cold either. Back into the work week and back to more seasonable temps. This time of year we average mid-40s... We'll hang in the 40s each afternoon this week. As for precipitation, expect a few showers each day thru Friday, with Friday likely to be the wettest day. I am not expecting any major rain fall at all this week.
