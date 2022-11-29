Read full article on original website
Formula 1 Cancels Major Race For 2023 Season
The 2023 Formula One Championship season is currently slated to feature 24 races in more than 20 countries. But a sudden cancellation could lead to a major shakeup in the schedule. On Friday, Formula One officially cancelled the Chinese Grand Prix. It is the fourth year in a row that...
Formula 1 Considering Using Active Aero to Slow Race Leaders Down
Getty Images.Apparently someone at F1 looked at Mario Kart's blue shells and thought, "yeah, that's a great idea, that belongs in serious motorsport."
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied With Six Exhaust Pipes
In September 2022 Lamborghini built its last Aventador: a 780-4 Ultimae Roadster designed specifically for a Swiss customer. To make it even more special, the last Aventador was finished in a specially created color known as Azzuro Flake finish, a replica of the original Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico paint found on the one-off Miura P400 Roadster that was unveiled in 1968. With the Aventador, the company is also saying goodbye to the V-12 engine as we know it, as the new supercar will feature a hybridized V-12. The future Aventador successor has been caught testing on several occasions, but now Youtube user Varryx was able to catch it on video, and it reveals a few surprises.
CarBuzz.com
The Little Car Company Takes Another Step Toward Becoming The Next Big Thing
The Little Car Company has announced that it will be launching a Series B funding strategy as a result of its immense market demand. Those not familiar with the brand may recognize some of its creations such as the Ferrari Testarossa J. You may also recall the nifty Aston Martin DB5 Junior kitted with faux-headlight-mounted machine guns. Essentially, the company specializes in miniature replicas of some of the world's finest classic cars, all powered by electricity, and all fully drivable and licensed by the manufacturers.
