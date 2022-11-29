ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Legal analysis: Could Buffalo supermarket shooter face the death penalty?

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKNa1_0jQpYRKM00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The 19-year-old white gunman who has been accused of a racially-motivated mass murdering of 10 black people at a local Buffalo supermarket on Jefferson Avenue pled guilty Monday to the highest counts of his indictment with the State of New York.

These charges include a charge that nobody in the State of New York has plead guilty to, domestic terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree, which alone automatically qualifies the teenage shooter the highest sentence possible in New York State, life without parole.

"Thank God, the families and the victims who survived this don't have to endure a long, protracted trial," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn following the guilty plea. "Today, justice at my level is complete, obviously the federal government still has their charges . Their charges are exactly the same as mine. So the only difference obviously, is that the federal government has the death penalty."

Will the shooter see the death penalty? The Department of Justice will have to continue deliberation of the federal death penalty.

"The focus now, in terms of the the federal case now turns to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Department of Justice," former NY Attorney General Dennis Vacco tells WBEN. "They previously had filed an indictment and in that indictment, they had made allegations of fact that would support seeking the death penalty, but the implementation of the death penalty at the federal level has been under a moratorium imposed by the Attorney General for some time now, as the Department of Justice is reviewing the process and procedure for implementing the death penalty."

Vacco believes the Department of Justice has been moving since the federal indictment was filed in July, "Part of the deliberation in my estimation is not just whether or not the circumstances and facts surrounding the Tops shooting qualify for the death penalty, because I believe, statutorily, they do qualify for the death penalty," Vacco says. "But I think the deliberation at the Department of Justice is whether or not the death penalty should be imposed, or at least sought. The process, that's ongoing. My sense is the guilty pleas in state court will have some influence on that deliberation. but I think that the next determination, in terms of the course of the federal case needs to be made by the Attorney General regarding whether or not the DOJ will seek the death penalty."

According to Vacco, the families of the victims could play a role in influence, "The viewpoint of the victim's families is an important consideration. I'm not sure that there's necessarily a legal requirement that their opinion be sought. They certainly don't have veto power and they certainly can't demand that the death penalty be imposed, but they are the families of the victims. Their thoughts and concerns about how this case should be handled, from the perspective of the death penalty, I think are valid observations that the Department of Justice would be interested in."

The federal death penalty has been reserved typically for very specific instances, could the series of mass shootings plaguing our nation be consideration for removing the memorandum of the death penalty in the nation?

"I think that the facts and circumstances are there," Vacco says. "The death penalty is federally enacted by Congress and it's signed into law by the President, so it is the law of the land. However, the Department of Justice does have discretion as to when to employ it. In my view, if the death penalty is not applicable to the circumstances of these events here in Buffalo in May, then there are no other circumstances that that that federal death penalty would be would be applied to."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Why New York State Does Not Have The Death Penalty

No matter how terrible the crime is, the most serious penalty the New York State Criminal Justice system can give someone is life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Some people in Western New York are asking why the government can not go father to punish the most heinous of offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center

There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy