Mohave Daily News
School district formally accepts bus grant
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District on Tuesday formally accepted a $2.7 million to replace almost half of its fleet with electric buses. The grant, awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, was announced last month and will pay for seven electric buses and necessary charging stations.
Mohave Daily News
Sobraske, Conner to serve as Boom Masters
BULLHEAD CITY — Melinda Sobraske has been named Boom Master for Friday night's Boom Box Parade and will share the honor as grand marshal with Mike Conner. Sobraske, a longtime area educator and current member of the Bullhead City School District Governing Board, is treasurer of the Colorado River Women's Council, the coordinating group for Bullhead City's annual Christmas parade.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC approves funding for new municipal courthouse￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Council has awarded a construction contract and approved other expenditures totaling a little more than $8-million for a new municipal courthouse. The city previously purchased a closed fitness facility that will be renovated under a near $6.2-million contract awarded to FCI Constructors.
AZFamily
Maricopa, Mohave counties certify election results, Cochise delays certification
Katie Hobbs sues Cochise County after refusal to certify election results. Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Monday is...
arizonasuntimes.com
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office
Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Celebration of Life for Samuel Jacob Bravo￼
KINGMAN – Four generations of the Bravo family gathered at the American Legion Post 14 Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Samuel Jacob Bravo who passed away at the age of 21 one year ago on Nov. 27, 2021. More than 100 family members were in attendance to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Grant brings new possibilities to airshow￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Laughlin Bullhead Airshow, presented by Findlay Motor Co., received a grant of $150,000 to support the efforts of tourism throughout Mohave County and neighboring Southern Clark County. The Laughlin Bullhead Airshow is a joint effort with the City of Bullhead City, Laughlin Bullhead International Airport,...
Mohave Daily News
Library offering plenty of activities in December
LAUGHLIN — There are an array of activities planned for children and adults during December at the Laughlin Library. • Lego Club — 4 p.m. Wednesdays for ages 5-11. Build with Lego bricks and display your creations. • Preschool Painting — 11:45 a.m. Dec. 6 for ages 0-5....
Mohave Daily News
Winter blood drives on tap in Laughlin, BHC
LAUGHLIN — Vitalant Blood Services will be conducting several blood drives during December, including one in Laughlin. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and it can take up to two-and-a-half days for donated blood to be ready after processing and testing. The majority of the U.S....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Offroading weekend begins in Community Park￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Become part of an off-road experience in a family-friendly setting as Nitto Tires hosts its inaugural event. To be held Dec 9-11 at Community Park in Bullhead City, the event is the brainchild of Mel Wade, a local business owner of Offroad Evolution, resident of Mohave County and an avid Jeep and off-road enthusiast.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bank robber apprehended after bungle￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Police report an arrest in a bungled Bullhead City bank robbery. Raymond Armijo, 52, entered the US Bank in the 2800 block of Hwy. 95 at about 4:15 p.m., on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving, according to the Bullhead City police department. An agency Facebook...
Mohave Daily News
Celebration makes final runs on Colorado River
LAUGHLIN — The venerable Celebration has made its final public voyage, marking the end of one era on the Colorado River but making way for the start of another. The 65-foot cruise ship, operated by Laughlin River Tours, made its last scenic tour of the area from Davis Dam to Bullhead Community Park on Sunday afternoon.
Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office confirms bone found at Lake Mead is human
A bone that was found at Lake Mead in July of last year, has been identified as a human bone, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu City 19th Annual Community Dinner
The entire Lake Havasu City community is invited to attend the 19th Annual Free Community Dinner on Friday, December 9, at the Aquatic/Community Center. The team is offering two different serving times: Early Bird serving at 4:00 pm (doors open at 3:30 pm) and the 2nd serving is at 6:00 pm (doors open at 5:45 pm). Both servings are first come, first serve, up to 500 people per seating.
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department announces registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department has announced registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022. If you’re a resident of Mohave Valley, Arizona, and would like to register your child for this year’s Christmas for Kids...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Animal shelter receives private grant￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter has announced a grant from Dr. Taylor Williams of Humane Society of Mohave County/Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic to help with our “Home for the Holidays” clear the shelter event. The shelter is still experiencing more surrendered...
Mohave Daily News
Four arrested in raid on MV residence
MOHAVE VALLEY — Four people were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges Tuesday during a raid at a Mohave Valley residence. According to the news release from the Bullhead City Police Department, members of the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team, Bullhead City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a residence on Torrey Pines Drive after an earlier call at that residence led sheriff's personnel to believe there were illegal drugs at the home.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bridges linking BHC, Laughlin remain unnamed￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter is frustrated that he can’t generate interest in naming two bridges that will link Bullhead City in Arizona with Laughlin on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. Many have long called the first bridge funded by town founder Don Laughlin “The Laughlin Bridge”, but Cotter said the structure bears only a number and has never been formally named by the government.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fields enters plea for murder case￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman homicide case could be resolved short of trial through a plea agreement entered in Mohave County Superior Court on Tuesday, November 29. Adam Fields, 31, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and endangerment, criminal charges reduced in the deal from original first degree murder and aggravated assault counts.
Mohave Daily News
Kingman man arrested on drug charges
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Topock on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Berth Keith Lopatkiewicz, 55, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on an active felony arrest warrant and for two counts each of possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia following the stop in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive at 6:57 a.m. Thursday.
