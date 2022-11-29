Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
(CNS) – The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could...
Girl abandoned at Mojave Desert gas station after dad allegedly beat mom to death, sheriff says
The girl walked into the store at about 11:45 p.m. and told employees that she needed help.
mynewsla.com
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
2urbangirls.com
Pomona shooting leaves one dead
POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
2 pedestrians killed in Thanksgiving crash identified
Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle last week while crossing a North County a street have been identified.
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
Arizona man accused of breaking into home before setting it on fire next day, sheriff’s office says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man on charges of arson and burglary after a suspect burglarized a home and set it on fire in Yucca, Arizona, the office announced Wednesday. Keith Wilson, 37, is accused of breaking into a residence and starting a fire while the homeowner was away. […]
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino officers seize weapons from suspects during recent incidents
San Bernardino Police Department officers seized several weapons from suspects during recent incidents in the city. One of the incidents took place when patrol officers conducted a basic traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 28. After the vehicle came to a stop, the...
Mohave Daily News
Four arrested in raid on MV residence
MOHAVE VALLEY — Four people were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges Tuesday during a raid at a Mohave Valley residence. According to the news release from the Bullhead City Police Department, members of the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team, Bullhead City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a residence on Torrey Pines Drive after an earlier call at that residence led sheriff's personnel to believe there were illegal drugs at the home.
News 8 KFMB
Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild
SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
Fontana Herald News
Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29
A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
FOX Reno
California man arrested after drug bust in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's (LCSO) Office arrested a California man during a drug bust in Yerington on Sunday night. According to LCSO, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 27, a K9 Deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, 55-year-old Richard Campbell from Victorville, California gave the deputies a different name and the K9 alerted the deputies of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Campbell fled on foot and deputies chased him several blocks before he was caught and arrested.
Mohave Daily News
BHC man sentenced in stabbing attack
KINGMAN — An elderly Bullhead City man was sentenced Wednesday to about four months in prison in connection to the stabbing a homeless woman. Charles Curtis O’Donnell, 71, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct with a weapon. Three counts of aggravated assault were dismissed under a plea agreement.
zachnews.net
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Convicted DUI offender accused of killing dad, daughter in wreck arraigned
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County deputy and his daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
z1077fm.com
Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision
A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
Fontana Herald News
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
