YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's (LCSO) Office arrested a California man during a drug bust in Yerington on Sunday night. According to LCSO, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 27, a K9 Deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, 55-year-old Richard Campbell from Victorville, California gave the deputies a different name and the K9 alerted the deputies of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Campbell fled on foot and deputies chased him several blocks before he was caught and arrested.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO