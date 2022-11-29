ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
Mohave Daily News

Four arrested in raid on MV residence

MOHAVE VALLEY — Four people were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges Tuesday during a raid at a Mohave Valley residence. According to the news release from the Bullhead City Police Department, members of the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team, Bullhead City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a residence on Torrey Pines Drive after an earlier call at that residence led sheriff's personnel to believe there were illegal drugs at the home.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
News 8 KFMB

Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild

SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29

A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
COLTON, CA
FOX Reno

California man arrested after drug bust in Lyon County

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's (LCSO) Office arrested a California man during a drug bust in Yerington on Sunday night. According to LCSO, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 27, a K9 Deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, 55-year-old Richard Campbell from Victorville, California gave the deputies a different name and the K9 alerted the deputies of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Campbell fled on foot and deputies chased him several blocks before he was caught and arrested.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Mohave Daily News

BHC man sentenced in stabbing attack

KINGMAN — An elderly Bullhead City man was sentenced Wednesday to about four months in prison in connection to the stabbing a homeless woman. Charles Curtis O’Donnell, 71, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct with a weapon. Three counts of aggravated assault were dismissed under a plea agreement.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
NEWBERRY SPRINGS, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼

TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
TOPOCK, AZ
z1077fm.com

Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision

A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA

