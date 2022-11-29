Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mohave Daily News
Sobraske, Conner to serve as Boom Masters
BULLHEAD CITY — Melinda Sobraske has been named Boom Master for Friday night's Boom Box Parade and will share the honor as grand marshal with Mike Conner. Sobraske, a longtime area educator and current member of the Bullhead City School District Governing Board, is treasurer of the Colorado River Women's Council, the coordinating group for Bullhead City's annual Christmas parade.
Mohave Daily News
Winter blood drives on tap in Laughlin, BHC
LAUGHLIN — Vitalant Blood Services will be conducting several blood drives during December, including one in Laughlin. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and it can take up to two-and-a-half days for donated blood to be ready after processing and testing. The majority of the U.S....
SignalsAZ
Have Coffee with the Lake Havasu City Mayor
Join Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on Friday, December 2 from 8:30 am-10:00 am. The coffee event will take place in the Council Chambers at the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 2360 McCulloch Blvd North. Learn about what is happening in...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department announces registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department has announced registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022. If you’re a resident of Mohave Valley, Arizona, and would like to register your child for this year’s Christmas for Kids...
Mohave Daily News
School district formally accepts bus grant
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District on Tuesday formally accepted a $2.7 million to replace almost half of its fleet with electric buses. The grant, awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, was announced last month and will pay for seven electric buses and necessary charging stations.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bank robber apprehended after bungle￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Police report an arrest in a bungled Bullhead City bank robbery. Raymond Armijo, 52, entered the US Bank in the 2800 block of Hwy. 95 at about 4:15 p.m., on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving, according to the Bullhead City police department. An agency Facebook...
Mohave Daily News
Celebration makes final runs on Colorado River
LAUGHLIN — The venerable Celebration has made its final public voyage, marking the end of one era on the Colorado River but making way for the start of another. The 65-foot cruise ship, operated by Laughlin River Tours, made its last scenic tour of the area from Davis Dam to Bullhead Community Park on Sunday afternoon.
AZFamily
Maricopa, Mohave counties certify election results, Cochise delays certification
Katie Hobbs sues Cochise County after refusal to certify election results. Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Monday is...
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Get ready for the 12th Annual Route 66 Pee Wee Derby being held afternoon on Saturday during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022.
Source: Needles Recreation Center (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Get ready for the 12th Annual Route 66 Pee Wee Derby being held during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022 on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. According to the Needles Recreation Center, entry fee is $20.00, and includes 1 build...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Offroading weekend begins in Community Park￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Become part of an off-road experience in a family-friendly setting as Nitto Tires hosts its inaugural event. To be held Dec 9-11 at Community Park in Bullhead City, the event is the brainchild of Mel Wade, a local business owner of Offroad Evolution, resident of Mohave County and an avid Jeep and off-road enthusiast.
arizonasuntimes.com
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office
Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC approves funding for new municipal courthouse￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Council has awarded a construction contract and approved other expenditures totaling a little more than $8-million for a new municipal courthouse. The city previously purchased a closed fitness facility that will be renovated under a near $6.2-million contract awarded to FCI Constructors.
Mohave Daily News
Library offering plenty of activities in December
LAUGHLIN — There are an array of activities planned for children and adults during December at the Laughlin Library. • Lego Club — 4 p.m. Wednesdays for ages 5-11. Build with Lego bricks and display your creations. • Preschool Painting — 11:45 a.m. Dec. 6 for ages 0-5....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Celebration of Life for Samuel Jacob Bravo￼
KINGMAN – Four generations of the Bravo family gathered at the American Legion Post 14 Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Samuel Jacob Bravo who passed away at the age of 21 one year ago on Nov. 27, 2021. More than 100 family members were in attendance to...
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu City 19th Annual Community Dinner
The entire Lake Havasu City community is invited to attend the 19th Annual Free Community Dinner on Friday, December 9, at the Aquatic/Community Center. The team is offering two different serving times: Early Bird serving at 4:00 pm (doors open at 3:30 pm) and the 2nd serving is at 6:00 pm (doors open at 5:45 pm). Both servings are first come, first serve, up to 500 people per seating.
Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office confirms bone found at Lake Mead is human
A bone that was found at Lake Mead in July of last year, has been identified as a human bone, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.
Mohave Daily News
Four arrested in raid on MV residence
MOHAVE VALLEY — Four people were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges Tuesday during a raid at a Mohave Valley residence. According to the news release from the Bullhead City Police Department, members of the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team, Bullhead City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a residence on Torrey Pines Drive after an earlier call at that residence led sheriff's personnel to believe there were illegal drugs at the home.
NBC Bay Area
Virginia Lawman Traveled Across Country to Meet Teen Before Killing Her Family Members, Police Say
A Virginia law enforcement officer killed in a shootout with deputies in the Mojave Desert was "catfishing" a teen girl online before traveling across the country to meet her and killing three of her family members at their Southern California home, police said. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, likely set fire...
Mohave Daily News
Kingman man arrested on drug charges
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Topock on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Berth Keith Lopatkiewicz, 55, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on an active felony arrest warrant and for two counts each of possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia following the stop in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive at 6:57 a.m. Thursday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
Comments / 0