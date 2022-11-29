Read full article on original website
Max Verstappen Gifted 1-Of-350 Acura NSX Type S By Honda
This past weekend, Honda gifted Max Verstappen a brand-new Acura NSX Type S for winning back-to-back F1 championships using Honda power. The presentation was made at the 14th Honda Racing Thanks Day at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Honda has a long history with motorsport, and several local and...
Meet Mike Shank, the realest team owner in motorsports
Mike Shank mortgaged his house to start his racing team. Now it's an Indy 500-winning empire, but he still celebrates with a cold Busch Light.
One-Off Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Could Only Be Ordered By A Royal Family
There has only ever been one Ferrari Enzo to leave the factory in Maranello in Nero Opaco (read matte black), and this is it. Offered for sale via RM Sotheby's, the already rare Enzo is made so much more special by its unique paint job, which was originally commissioned by a member of the royal family of Brunei. Only a customer as wealthy as that could convince Ferrari to break with tradition - lesser customers would likely be sued for even suggesting changing the color of their car from anything but red.
BBC
McLaren: Alex Palou to be one of F1 team's reserve drivers in 2023
Spanish IndyCar driver Alex Palou will be one of McLaren's Formula 1 reserve drivers in 2023. The 25-year-old will be McLaren's reserve at all grands prix that do not clash with his commitments in IndyCar, where Palou races for the Ganassi team. Palou, who won the 2021 IndyCar title, this...
Ferrari’s First ‘Gran Turismo’ Racer Is a 1,337 HP Rocket Ship
The Prancing Horse is ready to conquer the digital world. Ferrari has just unveiled a race car concept that will make its debut in the latest Gran Turismo video game before the end of the year. The eye-catching speed machine is the first original vehicle the Italian marque has contributed to the racing franchise’s Vision Gran Turismo program, which dates back to 2013. The automaker’s futuristic racer is called the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Like Lamborghini and Porsche before it, the Maranello-based brand used its virtual car as an opportunity to really let loose, creating the most stylish and high-performance vehicle it...
British driver Jamie Chadwick ‘hugely excited’ to join Andretti Autosport
British driver Jamie Chadwick will compete in the United States next year after signing a contract with Andretti Autosport.The 24-year-old from Bath has been the dominant force of the all-female W Series, winning the championship on three occasions.The W Series was established in 2019 to serve as a springboard to Formula One. But despite Chadwick’s success, she failed to land a seat in F1’s feeder categories.The future of the W Series is also in major doubt after it was forced to abandon its most recent season amid financial troubles.Following her switch to America, Chadwick will become the first female driver...
racer.com
Alonso ‘ignites another spark’ in Aston Martin - Krack
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says Fernando Alonso’s arrival “ignites another spark” within the team for 2023. Alonso joins Aston Martin next season in place of the retiring Sebastian Vettel, with the double world champion citing the resource and ambition of his new team as a key factor in his move from Alpine. Aston will have a new factory coming into operation in the first half of 2023 but it is not the only boost as Alonso – who tested for the team in Abu Dhabi last week – is someone Krack believes will add to its momentum.
MotorAuthority
Lewis Hamilton hoons an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R in Japan
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is known for his love of collecting cars, but is a 1990s-era Nissan about to join his fleet?. It could be the case if the car we're talking about is an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, which has experienced soaring values in recent years. The seven-time...
SkySports
Mercedes 'careful' to avoid Red Bull, Ferrari slumps and insist Formula 1 2022 season less painful than 2021
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has urged his team to be "careful" to avoid the post-title slumps suffered by Red Bull and Ferrari, but has reiterated that 2022 - which he insists was less painful than 2021 - was necessary to "re-energise" the Formula 1 powerhouse. Mercedes' record-breaking run of eight...
fordauthority.com
F1 Legend Gilles Villeneuve’s Ford Bronco Headed To Auction
With Ford Bronco values soaring in recent years, we’ve seen plenty of them garner lots of attention (and big bucks) at auction, including everything from vintage first-gen examples to brand new sixth-gen SUVs, customized one-offs, and even nice versions of the much-maligned Bronco II. Now, we can add Formula 1 legend Gilles Villeneuve’s personal first-gen Ford Bronco to that list, as it’s scheduled to cross the block at the upcoming Aguttes’ fall auction, which is set to take place near Paris, France on December 14th, 2022.
Jalopnik
Ferrari Stops Taking Orders on 2023 Purosangue SUV Because of Two-Year Wait
In a series of events that should be surprising to absolutely no one, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is a runaway hit for the Italian supercar maker. In fact, the company’s first SUV is so popular that Ferrari has reportedly stopped taking orders for it. Wait time for some customers has reached the two-year mark.
Autoweek.com
First Look Inside Aston Martin’s New ‘Game-Changer’ F1 Facility
At Silverstone, England, across the road from the famed F1 circuit, Aston Martin is constructing an all-new £200m (approx. $240 million) facility that will house its Formula 1 organization. Once Building 1 of the three-building complex is finished, which is expected to be in May, personnel and equipment will...
racer.com
Mercedes renames factory approach after Niki Lauda
Mercedes has renamed the road into its Formula 1 factory as “Lauda Drive” after the former non-executive chairman and three-time world champion. Lauda worked with Mercedes from 2012 until his death in May of 2019, and was viewed as a key part of the team’s immense success from 2014 onwards. In a ceremony on Tuesday, team principal Toto Wolff (below) unveiled new road signs at the Mercedes headquarters in Brackley, England, dedicated to Lauda and his influence.
dcnewsnow.com
Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto resigns
Ferrari announced on Tuesday that Mattia Binotto is leaving his role as team principal at the Ferrari F1 team, ending weeks of speculation about his future with the Scuderia. Binotto is also leaving Ferrari on Dec. 31, after 28 years with the company. He originally joined Ferrari in 1995 as...
brytfmonline.com
Ferrari has acquired the Vision Gran Turismo model for Gran Turismo 7
– Advertising – — Meet the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. List of “impossible” cars from Gran Turismo It continues to grow and this time Ferrari joins the garage with its car Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo🇧🇷. detect while The Grand Final of the 2022 Gran Turismo...
