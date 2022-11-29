Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Stanford And Microsoft Have Proposed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach That Uses Declarative Statements As Corrective Feedback For Neural Models With Bugs
The methods currently used to correct systematic issues in NLP models are either fragile or time-consuming and prone to shortcuts. Humans, on the other hand, frequently reprimand one another using natural language. This inspired recent research on natural language patches, which are declarative statements that enable developers to deliver corrective feedback at the appropriate level of abstraction by either modifying the model or adding information the model may be missing.
marktechpost.com
Meet MultiRay: Meta AI’s New Platform For Efficiently Running Large-Scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models
Today’s state-of-the-art AI systems for handling text, images, and other modalities achieve optimal performance by first training a massive model with a massive quantity of data and then training that model to specialize in a single job (for example, identifying harmful speech). The result is a high-quality, high-priced specialized tool. The cost of maintaining so many massive models quickly escalates out of control if there are many problems to solve. As a result, huge state-of-the-art models are rarely employed in production, and considerably smaller and simpler models are typically used instead.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
The Next Web
Why the future of AI is flexible, reusable foundation models
When learning a different language, the easiest way to get started is with fill in the blank exercises. “It’s raining cats and …”. By making mistakes and correcting them, your brain (which linguists agree is hardwired for language learning) starts discovering patterns in grammar, vocabulary, and word sequence — which can not only be applied to filling in blanks, but also to convey meaning to other humans (or computers, dogs, etc.).
Vox
AI experts are increasingly afraid of what they’re creating
In 2018 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had something to say: “AI is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on. I think of it as something more profound than electricity or fire.” Pichai’s comment was met with a healthy dose of skepticism. But nearly five years later, it’s looking more and more prescient.
marktechpost.com
Top Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools/Platforms
An essential area of artificial intelligence is natural language processing (NLP). The widespread use of smart devices (also known as human-to-machine communication), improvements in healthcare using NLP, and the uptake of cloud-based solutions are driving the widespread adoption of NLP in the industry. But what is NLP exactly, and why is it significant?
marktechpost.com
Google AI Extends Imagen To Imagen-Video, A Text-To-Video Cascaded Diffusion Model To Generate High-Quality Video With Strong Temporal Consistency And Deep Language Understanding
In recent years (or even months), we have seen tremendous growth in generative model research. In particular, text-to-image models such as DALL-E2, Imagen, or Parti have reached performances unimaginable a short time ago. On the other hand, text-to-video is still in its early days. In fact, generating videos from text...
aiexpress.io
Evaluating multimodal AI applications for industries
Multimodal AI is a comparatively new growth that mixes completely different AI methods similar to natural language processing, pc imaginative and prescient and machine studying to realize a richer understanding of one thing. It accomplishes this by analyzing completely different information sorts concurrently to make predictions, take actions or work together extra appropriately in context.
marktechpost.com
Salesforce AI Introduces an Automated Method for Evaluating the Quality of Artificial Intelligence-Generated Text by Repurposing Prior Human Evaluation Data
The growth of over 100 remarkable language translation models and other advances linked to book summarizing or collaborative creative writing highlight recent advancements in text generation research. The ability of natural language generation (NLG) models to make original choices and produce unique content has become an attractive area of study in recent years. However, because text generation is an open-ended process, it might not be easy to gauge how well NLG tasks are progressing. Determining which output from a model is preferred over another frequently involves human evaluation. However, human evaluation has its own drawbacks as it is frequently pricy and challenging to duplicate.
marktechpost.com
Meet ‘Magic3D’: An AI-Based Text-to-3D Content Creation Tool That Creates 3D Mesh Models With Unprecedented Quality
For a wide range of uses, including gaming, entertainment, architecture, and robotics simulation, 3D digital content has been in great demand. It is gradually making its way into almost every conceivable industry, including education, Internet conferencing, shopping, and virtual social presence. But not just anybody can produce great 3D material; it takes extensive training in the arts and aesthetics and 3D modeling skills. These skill sets need considerable time and effort to develop. Using natural language to augment 3D content creation could greatly aid in democratizing 3D content creation for beginners and accelerating professional artists.
salestechstar.com
Esker Issued U.S. Patent for AI-Generated Document Coding Predictions
Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11494551 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Esker’s Document Coding Prediction technology. Spanning both the order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P)...
marktechpost.com
Top Tools/Platforms for Hyperparameter Optimization
Hyper-parameters are parameters used to regulate how the algorithm behaves while it creates the model. These factors cannot be discovered by routine training. Before the model is trained, it must be allocated. The process of choosing the optimum combination of hyper-parameters that produce the greatest performance is known as hyperparameter...
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Allen Institute for AI Built a System Called DREAM-FLUTE to Explore Machine Learning ‘Mental Models’ for Figurative Language
A particular human tendency is a desire to comprehend the complex world around them and to communicate that understanding to others. This is why people often use figurative language to express themselves. Figurative language uses idioms, personification, hyperbole, and metaphors to simplify a confusing topic. These figurative expressions are not to be taken literally.
techaiapp.com
Wib API PTaaS provides validation of API security posture
Wib announced an API PenTesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS) designed to help organizations proactively cover the latest PCI-DSS 4.0 mandates for testing application security, APIs, and vulnerabilities in Business Logic. According to Gartner, 90% of web-enabled applications will expose more attack surface via APIs than in the user interface (UI), and API abuses...
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Presents an Advanced Method for Differential Privacy in Image Recognition with Better Accuracy
Machine learning has increased considerably in several areas due to its performance in recent years. Thanks to modern computers’ computing capacity and graphics cards, deep learning has made it possible to achieve results that sometimes exceed those experts give. However, its use in sensitive areas such as medicine or finance causes confidentiality issues. A formal privacy guarantee called differential privacy (DP) prohibits adversaries with access to machine learning models from obtaining data on specific training points. The most common training approach for differential privacy in image recognition is differential private stochastic gradient descent (DPSGD). However, the deployment of differential privacy is limited by the performance deterioration caused by current DPSGD systems.
T-Mobile for Business is Now Selling Ooma AirDial, An Innovative Solution for POTS Replacement, As Part of Its Internet of Things Portfolio
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005174/en/ Ooma announced today that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
aiexpress.io
AWS SimSpace Weaver tackles large-scale spatial simulations
Enterprises that must run giant spatial simulations and predict real-world outcomes for advanced situations like citywide visitors flows want vital computing horsepower. At its annual re:Invent convention Tuesday, Amazon Net Providers (AWS) launched a brand new managed compute service designed to assist such large-scale simulations by utilizing a number of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) situations to handle the underlying compute, reminiscence, and networking necessities.
marktechpost.com
OneFormer: An Universal Image Segmentation Framework That Unifies Segmentation With A Multi-Task Train-Once Design
Pixels are divided into many segments during the process of image segmentation. Such categorization may be instance-based or semantic (e.g., road, sky, building). A unique research effort was put into these two segmentation tasks in earlier segmentation systems, which used specialized structures. In a recent attempt to combine semantic and instance segmentation, Kirillov et al. suggested panoptic segmentation, with pixels sorted into discrete segments for objects with well-defined shapes and an amorphous segment for amorphous background areas. However, rather than bringing together the earlier projects, this endeavor produced unique, specialized panoptic structures (see Figure 1a).
