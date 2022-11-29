The growth of over 100 remarkable language translation models and other advances linked to book summarizing or collaborative creative writing highlight recent advancements in text generation research. The ability of natural language generation (NLG) models to make original choices and produce unique content has become an attractive area of study in recent years. However, because text generation is an open-ended process, it might not be easy to gauge how well NLG tasks are progressing. Determining which output from a model is preferred over another frequently involves human evaluation. However, human evaluation has its own drawbacks as it is frequently pricy and challenging to duplicate.

