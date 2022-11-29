ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As early voting continues, Herschel Walker campaigns in Stephens and Greene counties

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
The early voting that began Monday continues today and for the rest of the week in Athens and around the state: voters are casting advance ballots at five precincts in Athens-Clarke County for the US Senate runoff that wraps up one week from today. Republican Herschel Walker is trying to knock off Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

The Herschel Walker campaign bus rolled through northeast Georgia Monday, with a stop in Stephens County: Republican Walker brings his bid for a US Senate to Greene County today, with a noon-hour stop in Greensboro.

From WSB TV…

With just seven days before Election Day in the Georgia Senate Runoff, both campaigns are pulling out all the stops to encourage voters to get to the polls. Sen. Raphael Warnock was at the Coca Cola Roxy at the Battery Monday night with Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band to rally his supporters.

“No vote is also a vote. It’s just not with any direction,” said Matthews Monday night.

In Toccoa Monday the author, Surgeon and Trump Cabinet member, Dr. Ben Carson, were famed on stage to encourage Herschel Walker voters.

“The life that Herschel has led has prepared because God has something for him to do,” said Dr. Carson.

This is only the beginning of a packed week for both campaigns. The Warnock camp is bringing in former President Barack Obama once again this week.

Political scientists have mixed opinions on the impact of the celebrity endorsements. “It’s unlikely that these celebrity endorsements are going to sway many voters’ minds or make a large dent in the voter decision making process,” said Emory professor Dr. Bernard Fraga.

Long lines already at the polls in metro Atlanta for early voting. This runoff is very different from others, with a shorter window now for campaigns to rally voters out.

“I think a lot of voters are still making up their minds on exactly how they’re going to vote. There are fewer days of early voting. They might be asking themselves is it better to wait until election day and voters who wait until election day might not turnout at all,” said Fraga.

CALIFORNIA STATE
