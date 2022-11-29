Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wuzr.com
HS Basketball Scores from Friday
Bloomfield downed Shakamak 71-42 Eastern Greene Clobbered Brown County 68-22 Linton knocked off Clay City 65-33 Northeast Dubois downed Washington Catholic 54-9 Pike Central squeaked past Forest Park 70-66 in Overtime. South Knox routed North Knox 42-13 Sullivan got past Northview 75-53 Tecumseh defeated Evansville Day 87-79 Evansville Reitz holds...
wuzr.com
Rivet Game Saturday Postponed; LHS, NK, SK All in Action
The Rivet High School Homecoming game Saturday night has been postponed due to illness. The Patriots were scheduled to play Medora; no makeup date has been set at this time. The Vincennes Lincoln boys and girls are both in action tonight. The boys face Reitz at Alice Arena. Tip off is at 8 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. Also, the L-H-S girls travel to Salem to face the Lady Lions; hear that one on WAOV.
wuzr.com
Christmas Celebrations Set for Tonight, Tomorrow Night
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The original Christmas in the Park was an alternative to the Covid-cancelled Christmas parade in 2020.
wuzr.com
Washington Christmas Parade Saturday
Washington’s annual Christmas Parade will be held today. (Saturday) The lighted parade starts at 6:00 pm, with a line up starting at 5:00 pm near Northeast 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is “A Magical Christmas.”. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at Home...
wuzr.com
Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park
The City of Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park continues tonight (Saturday) from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Gregg Park. Instead of the parade driving past you, you will be driving by the parade from the warmth of your own vehicle. Gregg Park is located at 22-04 Washington...
wuzr.com
VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
wuzr.com
Weekend Marks Third Annual ‘Christmas in the Park” at Gregg Park
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from six to nine p.m. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the original Christmas in the Park was in 2020, and...
wuzr.com
VU Mid-Year Commencement Set for Tomorrow
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement at 11 a.m. tomorrow at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The mid-year grads come from 63 Indiana counties, 24 states, and four countries. University...
wuzr.com
Deadline Extended for Wreaths Across America
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline has now been extended to December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony on Saturday, December 17th. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are 15...
wuzr.com
NWS Issues Wind Advisory Today
The National weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 P.M. today to 1:00 A.M. tomorrow. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Among the impacted counties are Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.
wuzr.com
Three-Alarm Fire Damages Lawrenceville Home
A three-alarm fire did significant damage yesterday to a residence in Lawrenceville. The fire was called in yesterday morning. Vincennes Township and Bridgeport Fire crews joined Lawrence-Allison firefighters in putting out the blaze. The affected home suffered what is called extensive damage. No fire cause has been determined at this...
wuzr.com
“Cops and Kids” To Shop December 20th at Washington Wal-Mart
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place December 20th at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow it...
wuzr.com
Daviess County Group Gives Mini-Grant for Charity Tracker Expansion
Our Community Foundation has awarded a $250 mini grant to Daviess County Partnership that will help track assistance provided by a variety of agencies to residents living in Odon and Elnora. The grant will expand the organization’s Charity Tracker database to include the services provided by St. Vincent DePaul in Bramble. The organization is in Martin County but serves northern Daviess County residents who need food, clothing, shelter, medical care, or general assistance.
wuzr.com
Jasper PD Arrest Pike County Man on Child Molesting Charges
Jasper Police arrested a Pike County man Wednesday on two counts of Child Molesting. Police say they arrested 36-year-old James Blunk of Otwell following an investigation that began November 17th into allegations of inappropriate touching of a juvenile under the age of 14. Blunk is being held without bond in...
wuzr.com
Knox Sheriff Vantlin Gets Eye-Opening Experience at Southern Border
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin has a better idea now of the problem at the southern border, after a field trip to a Texas border town. He and some other area sheriff’s were invited to view the problem first hand at the processing station at Del Rio, Texas. Vantlin...
wuzr.com
A New Kind of Job Fair is Coming to 1972 Center Next Week
Job seekers and job providers alike are invited to attend the annual “Job-a-Palooza” on Wednesday, December 7th. The job fair will be held at the 1972 Center on Old Wheatland Road. The event is presented by the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff says...
wuzr.com
Gibson County Judge Facing Possible Disciplinary Action
The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Meade. The Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
Comments / 0