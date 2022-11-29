ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room

The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
livingetc.com

A minimalist house that's full of color? This home re-writes the rules, and we love it

To a contemporary house on the edge of a village in rural Kent, England, a short drive from the coast, where a family holiday home is blurs the boundaries of minimalist and maximalist design. The two-storey house has a large entrance hall, a kitchen with breakfast banquette area, a dining room, and a living room. Upstairs there’s a master suite with dressing room, a guest suite and three further bedrooms – one used as a playroom – plus a family bathroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy