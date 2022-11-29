More reliable? We shall see. More expensive? Absolutely! Why should the customers have to pay for ERCOTs failure? Let the ERCOT cover these costs, not the customers, with un affordably expensive energy.
how about we require energy companies - just like banks - to have an emergency bailout fund that they all pay into with their profits, so that American families that are already struggling with inflation (groceries), insane property taxes in the Greater Austin area and higher charge per kWh don't have ANOTHER bill to deal with...???Just a thought?!?
Those of us who live where there are coops that are unwilling to allow competitors to sell in their area are getting massively price gouged. My electric bill already quadrupled in the past year to the point that over the summer, it was higher than a luxury car payment. I'm nearing retirement age and am a freelancer. and this situation is quite literally killing me prematurely. There's a reason I drive a 25 year old truck--because I can't afford a car payment! we had a blessing in disguise when our ac went out in September because it allowed me to just this month catch up on my electric bill. but we cant afford to get it fixed as we head into winter, and I'm loathe to turn it on again anyway. Fortunately, we have a fireplace. but I never thought I'd be forced to live like a pioneer in my 60s. shame on Abbott and his cronies for being so focused on money and political grandstanding that they've let Texas turn into a 3rd world country.
Comments / 165