Texas State

Comments / 165

MC
4d ago

More reliable? We shall see. More expensive? Absolutely! Why should the customers have to pay for ERCOTs failure? Let the ERCOT cover these costs, not the customers, with un affordably expensive energy.

User9820184
4d ago

how about we require energy companies - just like banks - to have an emergency bailout fund that they all pay into with their profits, so that American families that are already struggling with inflation (groceries), insane property taxes in the Greater Austin area and higher charge per kWh don't have ANOTHER bill to deal with...???Just a thought?!?

Virginia Bowen
4d ago

Those of us who live where there are coops that are unwilling to allow competitors to sell in their area are getting massively price gouged. My electric bill already quadrupled in the past year to the point that over the summer, it was higher than a luxury car payment. I'm nearing retirement age and am a freelancer. and this situation is quite literally killing me prematurely. There's a reason I drive a 25 year old truck--because I can't afford a car payment! we had a blessing in disguise when our ac went out in September because it allowed me to just this month catch up on my electric bill. but we cant afford to get it fixed as we head into winter, and I'm loathe to turn it on again anyway. Fortunately, we have a fireplace. but I never thought I'd be forced to live like a pioneer in my 60s. shame on Abbott and his cronies for being so focused on money and political grandstanding that they've let Texas turn into a 3rd world country.

College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Texas Homeowners Assistance is handing out grants of $65,000. Are you elgible?

With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
LoneStar 92

More and More Texas Legislators Want Sports Gambling in the State

Texas is in the minority on this and it's starting to piss me off. I always hear about Texas being this great free state, but it seems like we're always miles behind everyone else on things getting legalized here. It always comes down to politicians not allowing us to vote on what we want in our state. For instance, the United States Supreme Court allowed sports gaming at the discretion of the states.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

ERCOT and PUC provide update on Texas power grid ahead of winter

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Peter Lake, the head of the Public Utility Commission was pretty clear, the lights will stay on this winter. The 2022-23 Winter Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) report released Tuesday shows a number of different power and weather scenarios. The report does show one scenario where the supply might not meet demand.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?

Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Avoid The 10 Most Dangerous Counties To Live In Texas

I love so much about the great state of Texas, from its barbecue to its culture, music, and Southern hospitality. Given how many people have flocked here for a better life in recent years, I know I'm not alone. Ours is a great state in which to live, but there are some places you just want to avoid as much as possible.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texans To Receive $391 One-Time Payment of SNAP Benefits This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved and each eligible member of the family will receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Agriculture approved the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). This will benefit roughly 3.5 million Texans and each will receive a one-time payment of $391 until December this year.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Amber Alert issued for six children in Texas

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been Saturday morning in Texas for six children, all under the age of 12. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Elaina Davidson, white, female, 11 years old, Raylan Davidson, white, male, 9 years old, Savanna Davidson, white, female, 7 years old, Maddilyn Davidson, white, female, 4 years old, Avangeline Davidson, white, female, 2 years old, and Declan Davidson, white, male, 1 year old.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

