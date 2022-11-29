ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Pay raises expected for some Henderson workers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For some Henderson workers, their paychecks might see a bump at the start of the new year. At the most recent commission meeting, an ordinance was proposed that would increase pay for hazardous duty employees by $5,000 yearly, as well as non-hazardous city employees by three percent. Henderson Mayor-elect Brad Staton […]
HENDERSON, KY
ncsha.org

Kentucky Housing Corporation and Habitat for Humanity of Henderson Dedicate Home Build 75

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — “I never thought I would have a real home,” said Karen Raber in December 2021 to a small crowd gathered at the groundbreaking for what would become her first house. Nearly a year later, that “real home” now complete, Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC), Habitat for Humanity of Henderson, and others joined Karen on Thursday, October 27 at her new house to celebrate the milestone with a formal dedication and key ceremony.
FRANKFORT, KY
wevv.com

"Coat-A-Kid" campaign seeks donations

The "Coat-A-Kid" campaign by Don’s and Clayton’s cleaners is in full swing, and they need your help meeting the growing needs of the community. “It’s been pretty slow this year so far we’ve cleaned and delivered 1,300 coats. We typically see about 3,000," said Bryan Schmitt, President of Don's and Clayton's.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Latest Graduate Of White County Drug Court Sheds Light On Program

If you wanna keep it, you have to give it away. Many in the recovering community hear this as soon as they begin the process of getting clean and sober. It isn’t something that is understood right away. After months or even years of hard work in recovery, you begin to understand. I know I know, it doesn’t completely make sense to give away something you wanna keep, right? Part of recovery is the people you meet and learn from. Getting a sponsor is one of the first suggestions that are made. Here’s where the give it away to keep it comes in. As a sponsor works with a sponsee they offer and teach them everything they have learned during their recovery: Their Experience, what gives them strength, and that there is hope.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Aurora Evansville looking for donors to participate in 'Adopt-A-Client' campaign

Local nonprofit organization Aurora Evansville is looking for individuals and families to participate in its "Adopt-A-Client" campaign, which aims to help homeless individuals in need. The campaign provides a "wish list" to donors for their adopted client, providing homeless individuals with essentials like clothes, hygiene products, or other items they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Tim Salters announces campaign for Vincennes Mayor

A Vincennes council member of 10-plus years is putting his hat in the ring for a new office. Tim Salters, the current city council president, announced in a Facebook post that he’s running for mayor in 2023. Salters says his experience on the City Council has prepared him for...
VINCENNES, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County

After spending the first decade of his professional career in education, Jeremy took a leap of faith to lead Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County. Jeremy became a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity back in his college days. He wanted to help make an impact in his community and at the same time help build homes to give others a hand up. He also wanted to have a bigger impact and use his faith for God's glory.
OWENSBORO, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Stephen Toothaker appointed to medical staff

Medical Oncologist Stephen Toothaker, M.D. was recently appointed to the Medical Staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. A medical oncologist is a doctor with special training in diagnosing and treating cancer in adults using chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, and targeted therapy. Dr. Toothaker received his medical degree...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Burn ban lifted in Warrick County

Warrick County, Indiana, is no longer under a burn ban, officials announced Tuesday. A Tuesday update from Warrick County Emergency Management Agency says the burn ban that was issued for the county was lifted effective immediately. While the burn ban is no longer in place, Warrick County EMA reminded everyone...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s newly opened “Pamir Afghan Cuisine” restaurant is owned by three refugees who say they hope to create an environment that can bring a taste of home to the Midwest. Edris Akbari is one of the three co-owners of Pamir. The restaurant’s been...
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified

Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cargill announces acquisition of Owensboro grain company

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Cargill and Owensboro Grain Company, a fifth-generation family-owned soybean processing facility and refinery, announced Monday that they are now part of Cargill. “We are excited for this new chapter in the life of Owensboro Grain Company and believe an acquisition by Cargill will ensure the long-term success of the company,” said […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EPD looking for construction site thief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for who they believe be a woman who has been going into an apartment building under construction and stealing stuff over the past two weeks. They say this is happening at the Cinema Apartments on Hebron Ave, where Showplace Cinemas...
EVANSVILLE, IN

