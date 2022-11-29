Read full article on original website
How an investor plans to flip a low-income Charlotte neighborhood, double rents and make millions
The J.T. Williams neighborhood in north Charlotte already looks much different than it did a month ago. The small brick homes have been painted white, the parking lot has been paved, and workers have spread fresh mulch and planted small shrubs. The biggest difference, however, is the emptiness. Homes that...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Charlotte's solar challenges follow a trend with similar projects
A solar farm project that was supposed to help the City of Charlotte meet its climate goals is now uncertain after developers said they need a 25% price increase to keep it financially viable. It's one of many nationwide stalled by economic and social headwinds. Four years ago, the Charlotte...
Out-of-state investors causing chaos in the Queen City
It's neighborhoods with a home in the $250,000 to $400,000 range that investment firms have had their eye on.
NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
luxury-houses.net
This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout
The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Sales price balloons for Charlotte business park
If you think home prices have skyrocketed over the past decade, listen to this: The price for the nearly 50-acre South End Business Park jumped from $10 million to $110 million since it was last sold in 2013. Records show Florida-based Ram Realty Advisors bought the property near the intersection of I-77 and Clanton Road last month. For more, Morning Edition host Marshall Terry talks with Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Charlotte city manager’s total pay rockets upward to nearly $490,000 annually
The Charlotte City Council and Mayor Vi Lyles voted Monday to increase the total compensation for Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones to more nearly $490,000, continuing a trend of escalating pay for the city’s top official. Ten years ago, former Charlotte City Manager Curt Walton’s compensation totaled $258,000 a...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
Realtor.com makes predictions for US, Charlotte housing markets in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Momentum in the housing market has waned in the latter half of 2022, with rising interest rates and high inflation taking a toll. So what’s in store for 2023?. Realtor.com released its annual forecast Wednesday morning, predicting that U.S. homebuyers will continue to grapple with affordability challenges next year but will face less competition as more properties come on the market.
concordchronicle.net
Concord welcomes Holton’s Hardware
Are you working on a project, need a part or tool last minute, and don’t have time to drive all the way to Jackson? Well, luckily Holton’s Hardware has you covered. Small-town Brigham Hardware has been around for 92 years, and ownership has been recently handed over to the Holton family this past July. The store is now being newly named Holton’s Hardware. The shop is at 119 N Main St, Concord. This store has been a Concord favorite ever since its opening in 1930.
country1037fm.com
Most Popular Type of Beer in North and South Carolina
Do you enjoy a good beer? From opening a cold one to drinking from the tap, beer can be some of the go-to drinks for a lot of people. Beer drinkers tend to have a very specific taste when it comes to the beer they like. They like what they like and they certainly don’t like, what they don’t like. In a recent report, Shane Co. went on to determine the most popular type of beer in every state.
lakenormanpublications.com
Board agrees on town hall design elements; senior living facility passes
HUNTERSVILLE – Light, bright and welcoming is the vision for the future meeting chamber in the new Huntersville Town Hall. Commissioners voted in favor of a design placing their dais in a chamber on the north end of the building instead of in the center, as was done in the current town hall.
WDTV
First Contour Airlines flight leaves NCWV Airport, heads to Charlotte
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The inaugural flight of Contour Airlines out of Bridgeport’s North Central West Virginia Airport to Charlotte’s Douglas International Airport was nearly full when it departed Thursday morning. It was a good start for the airline that will be providing daily jet service to the...
Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’
CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
'Problem after problem' | Concord neighbors lament issues they say are caused by new roundabout
CONCORD, N.C. — TikTok videos showing drivers failing to properly use a new roundabout in Concord are going viral. It’s on Roberta Road right near a new middle school. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said roundabouts are often safer and cut down on the severity of crashes, but people who live nearby are worried this one could cause more harm than good.
Plans for Lancaster County project with nearly 400 homes move forward
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A homebuilder appears to be moving closer to securing needed approvals for a large-proposed project in Lancaster County. At its meeting on Monday, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a development agreement with Century Communities. The homebuilder is proposing up to 398 home lots at a nearly 170-acre site north of Lancaster, county documents show. The action this week sets up a critical period that could lead to final approval next month.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
WFAE
