Yardbarker

Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon

Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85

Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Bruins are just fifth NHL team ever to accomplish this historic feat

The Boston Bruins have started the 2022-23 NHL season with 13 consecutive wins on home ice, which is a league record, besting the previous mark of 11 straight set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and 2021-22 Florida Panthers. But that record doesn't tell the entire story of Boston's dominance at...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again

During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
BOSTON, MA
The Herald News

Former Major League pitcher opens batting cages in Fall River

FALL RIVER — When his friend Jimmy Raposa showed him the space and shared the idea, Allen Levrault needed all of five seconds to say yes. That was two months ago. And if all goes well, Levrault, the Westport High School Athletics Hall of Famer and former Major League pitcher, and Raposa, owner of Red Circle Firearms Tactical Firearms Academy in the city, will have a baseball/softball batting and pitching indoor facility ready to open for business on or around Dec. 18.
FALL RIVER, MA
Axios

In search of Boston's best Buffalo wings

Deehan here. In honor of the Patriots playing the Buffalo Bills tonight, I went searching for Boston's best Buffalo wings. To find the most authentic wings, I took along a friend born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y., who knows a thing or two about frying and saucing bird parts. After a thorough research process (asking Twitter) we decided to check out the three most recommended Boston-area bars.
BOSTON, MA

