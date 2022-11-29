ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany’s game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back...
Kenya avoids track doping ban; Russia gets mixed news

Russia and Kenya, two of the most troubled counties on the international doping front, received encouraging news from track and field’s ruling body on Wednesday, though any possible reprieve for Russia was tempered by the sport’s intent to keep the country’s athletes out of international meets until the war in Ukraine is over.
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch

The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
Brittney Griner faces ‘slavery-like’ setting in Russian prison: report

(NewsNation) — Conditions at the Mordovia penal colony WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to have been called “hellish” and “slavery-like” by those who have served time there, a report from The Daily Mail says. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 after customs agents said...
Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s culture authorities said Thursday a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was auctioned in Germany for almost 390,000 euros ($404,000) belongs to Poland, where it was stolen in 1984. The authorities are threatening legal steps. Kandinsky’s 1928 watercolor “Untitled” was sold Thursday at the...

