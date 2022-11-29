ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Downtown LA fire

Plumes of black smoke rose above Downtown LA on Nov. 20 as a commercial building at 1456 S. Long Beach Avenue caught fire. In the rubble of the scorched one-story structure, Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters found a man’s body. Defensive firefighting operations began at roughly 2:30 a.m. after...
