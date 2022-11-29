Effective: 2022-12-03 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Franklin; Gasconade; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; Warren WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED While wind speeds remain somewhat gusty early this mornings, observed speeds have remained generally 40 mph or lower, and are expected to steadily fall over the next few hours. As a result, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire.

