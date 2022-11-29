Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
Gladys Knight Scripted Series In The Works With Cineflix
EXCLUSIVE: Gladys Knight, the Empress of Soul who recorded hits such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” is gearing up for a scripted mini-series about her life. Knight has teamed up with Cineflix Productions to develop the series and she will exec produce through her Empress of Soul Productions banner. It’s suggested that the project could run similar to The Crown, taking on different periods of Knight’s life. If the project progresses, Knight would become the latest soul legend to have a series set around her; Cynthia Erivo starred as Aretha Franklin in the third iteration of...
Anthony Kiedis Says This Band Shaped His Life: 'Became A Lifestyle'
The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman "absolutely freaked out" when he heard the band for the first time.
Saturday Night Live announces final hosts and musical guests of the year
With just three more episodes remaining of Saturday Night Live this year, the final hosts and musical guests who will be closing out the final shows have been announced. Following its recent two-week holiday hiatus, the comedy sketch show returns this Saturday (3 December), with first-time host Keke Palmer kicking off its final month.The 29-year-old actor recently starred in Jordan Peele’s latest sci-fi thriller Nope.Palmer will be joined by SZA as the evening’s musical guest, whose appearance is in support of her forthcoming album, SOS.SNL’s penultimate 2022 episode, on 10 December, will welcome Martin Short and Steve Martin as...
EW.com
Joanne Whalley says her favorite line of dialogue ever in new Willow series
Joanne Whalley is eager to laugh at her past. The actress, who starred as Sorsha in 1988's Willow and returns as an older, queenly version of the character in the new Disney+ series, is delighted to be back in the fantasy world. But it does come with some baggage, given that she met ex-husband and father of her children, Val Kilmer, on the set of the film.
Renee Rapp Signs With WME
Renee Rapp, star of the HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, has signed with WME in all areas. Rapp plays preppy Leighton in the Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble comedy that had its second season premiere on Nov. 17. The half-hour dramedy portrays four freshman roommates discovering themselves at a private New England college as they leave home for the first time. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hand of God' Creator Ben Watkins Signs With UTA (Exclusive)WME Promotes Five Across Film Sales, Production (Exclusive)'Mars One' Director Gabriel Martins Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Rapp also had a breakout role as Regina...
Comments / 0