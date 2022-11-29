Read full article on original website
Related
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Grandmother offers $200K reward to find man who went missing on visit to Gering
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mark the birthday of Chance Englebert, and his grandma hopes it will be the last without knowing the fate of the young man who has been missing since July 6, 2019.
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
1011now.com
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Shooting takes place in Gering
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - (Press release) On Thursday December 1, 2022 Gering officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of M Street regarding a male who was making statements of self-harm. Preliminary information indicates that when officers arrived, they contacted the individual in the home. During the...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on Friday
Matt Rhule at his introductory press conference.Photo by(Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports) The Nebraska football coaching staff was on the road Friday afternoon. Head coach Matt Rhule tweeted a picture of him going to Lincoln High School. Mitch Sherman of The Athletic confirmed that Rhule was there to see three-star wide receiver Beni Ngoyi.
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
WOWT
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community.
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
Severe driving conditions reported in Western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
The richest person in Wyoming
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
KSN's Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.
Comments / 0