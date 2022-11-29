ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Nebraska Examiner

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN, NE
oilcity.news

Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Shooting takes place in Gering

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - (Press release) On Thursday December 1, 2022 Gering officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of M Street regarding a male who was making statements of self-harm. Preliminary information indicates that when officers arrived, they contacted the individual in the home. During the...
GERING, NE
WOWT

Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced

NEBRASKA STATE
K2 Radio

Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained

It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
WYOMING STATE
Panhandle Post

Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
NEBRASKA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
JACKSON, WY
Nebraska Examiner

ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

