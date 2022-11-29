I think Trump was one of the best president this country has ever had and it’s unfortunate all the lies that I’ve been told about him. He said he was going to drain the swamp and I don’t think he ever imagined the swamp runs so deep. But with that said I think it’s time for him to move on. Whoever is president next has a huge job and I pray it’s not a Democrat because they are absolutely destroying this country!!
Pat Boone is unquestionably a stand-up guy and I'm afraid he's correct about President Trump's chances for re-election. It's a shame because of the outstanding job he did. Too many have been misinformed about his presidency. Why the news media want to see America destroyed by self-serving, corrupt, career politicians remains a mystery.
