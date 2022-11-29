ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Entertainment Weekly

Melissa Joan Hart denies any 'rivalry' with Lena Dunham: 'I'm truly confused'

Melissa Joan Hart is baffled that someone would conjure up a rumor that she and Lena Dunham are rivals. The Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch star took to Instagram on Friday to share a collection of blind items from the anonymous gossip account DeuxMoi that claimed she and the Girls writer-actress were longtime "frenemies" who once had a "dinner party fight about child drag queens."
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Alums Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged, with the Dear Evan Hansen stars announcing the news on social media Friday. Platt posted a carousel of photos to Instagram to celebrate the engagement, adding the caption, “He agreed to hang out forever.” The post includes images of the couple embracing, along with Galvin showing off his engagement ring. More from The Hollywood ReporterKristen Bell on "Dream Come True" of Working With Ben Platt in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding''The People We Hate at the Wedding' Review: Allison Janney, Ben Platt and Kristen Bell Anchor Airy Family ComedyBen Platt on...
digitalspy.com

Why Melissa McBride really left The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff

The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. The Walking Dead may have come to an end after 12 years, but the franchise itself remains alive and well thanks to the announcement of not one, not two, but three new spinoffs. One of which is the upcoming Daryl Dixon series, which is...
ComicBook

First Look at The Walking Dead's Deleted Alternate Ending

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. After 11 seasons, The Walking Dead concluded with the Grimes children looking toward the future. In the ending viewers saw in the "Rest in Peace" series finale, a coda answered why Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have yet to return home to their children, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Rick "RJ" Grimes Jr. (Antony Azor). But in a never-before-seen alternate ending, a flash forward would have revealed the next generation of The Walking Dead: the adult children of Rick, Michonne, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Rosita (Christian Serratos).
Variety

Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)

Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
nickalive.net

She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette

She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit,...
TVLine

Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)

With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
ScreenCrush

‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer

And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
Deadline

Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series

Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary.  RELATED: 2022...
nickalive.net

NickALive!

Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 29, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 29, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brave Jack Russell Stands Up to Full-Grown Elephant

Dog lovers know that jack Russell Terriers are known for being tiny dogs with very big personalities. Elephant-sized personalities, one could say. Well, at least one Jack Russell Terrier is thinking he’s as big as an elephant as he stands up to a pair of these wild animals, hoping to protect a backyard pool in an adorable Insta post.

