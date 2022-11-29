Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit,...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere New 'SpongeBob' & 'The Patrick Star Show' Christmas Specials on December 9
Unwrap brand new SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show Christmas specials, premiering Friday 9th December 2022, only on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland!. 5:00pm - The Patrick Star Show - Just in Time for Christmas: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family. 5:30pm -...
nickalive.net
FaZe Clan's Brian 'Rug' Awadis Announces Rugrats-Inspired Merch Collab With Nickelodeon
FaZe Clan star Brian ‘Rug’ Awadis has revealed his very own merchandise collaboration with Nickelodeon, as the social media star centers his latest drop around the brand's iconic Rugrats property!. When it comes to merch collabs in the gaming space, FaZe Clan is often pushing the envelope on...
nickalive.net
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos. Brand-new episodes of Monster High air daily at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) only on Nickelodeon!. Episode info: In “That Thing You Deuce,” Deuce overworks himself to win a fundraiser, accidentally turning other students into rock candy treats. The episode airs on Tuesday, November 29 at 5PM (ET/PT). #monsterhigh #nickelodeon.
nickalive.net
A Mountain of Entertainment is Waiting For You on Paramount+
Your next great adventure is waiting... Top Gun: Maverick, Tulsa King and the NFL on CBS are streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Catch Sylvester Stallone in the new original series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, 1923) Tulsa King and don't miss a moment of the NFL on CBS, as we get closer to the playoffs. Plus, don't miss the streaming premiere of the biggest movie of the year Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, December 22.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
nickalive.net
OG Walkthrough - Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova | Episode 3 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova | Episode 3 | Outright Games. Starfleet, we're stronger together 🚀 Dal and Gwyn are getting close to fixing the U.S.S. Protostar, and learning more about the intelligence of the Naroans. As the mission in the Heart of Sand becomes more challenging, see how Jankom Pog proves to be useful when fighting the Watchers: making the metalheads take more damage for a limited time. We got phasers, baby! ☄️🎮 #StarTrekProdigy #StarTrekProdigySupernova.
nickalive.net
Monster High Mysteries Ep 3: Lagoona Investigates A Mysterious Sound! | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 3: Lagoona Investigates A Mysterious Sound! | Monster High. Lagoona and Draculaura search the school for clues - everywhere from the casketball courts to the pipes! They meet up with Clawdeen and Frankie when they all hear a mysterious sound to investigate. Someone or something is hiding in the closet - what is it!?
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 1, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 1, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
nickalive.net
Behind-the-Scenes of Blue's Big City Adventure | Nickelodeon
Go behind the scenes of Blue's Big City Adventure to find out how Blue would say "Oh my God, I'm starring in a movie!", some of the special things about the movie that the co-creators Blue's Clues are most excited to see, whether all three hosts are going to be in the movie, why the movie is set in New York City, and exactly how many clues could a Blue's Clue Clue if a Blue's Clue could clue blue! Stream Blue's Big City Adventure exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
nickalive.net
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Meet two wonderful friends of the podcast, who also happen to work at Avatar Studios! Janet and Dante welcome Isabella Boettcher and Pramodh Manian for a chat about their work at Avatar Studios, how they discovered the Avatarverse, and some of their favorite moments in Book Two of ATLA! Find which Avatar character Isabella would go on a vacation with… and her answer may surprise you! Learn which character Pramodh would feel most comfortable loaning money to, and why! All this and more with two of our favorite folks who happen to spend their days working with our Two Dads.
nickalive.net
The Smurfs x Vila Capsule collection | Planet Smurf
The Smurfs x Vila Capsule collection | Planet Smurf. Fashion is fun with the 💙VILA x The Smurfs💙 collection! https://www.vila.com/en-be/search?cgid=vl-smurfs. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive!...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Africa to Launch 'SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu' on December 5
Nickelodeon Africa will launch SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu on Monday 5th December at 15:00 CAT on NickToons, DStv channel 308. As one of the most popular programmes on Nickelodeon, with a cumulative audience of 10 million viewers, the channel hopes to move the needle on promoting and preserving local language through pop-culture. Subtitled in English, SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu offers a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to learn and be entertained in isiZulu, one of the official languages in South Africa.
Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
nickalive.net
Happiness Is Magic! ✨ w/ Blue (Official Clip) Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!
Happiness Is Magic! ✨ w/ Blue (Official Clip) Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!. Josh and Blue make it just in time for their audition with Rainbow Puppy thanks to getting some help from Steve and Joe! Sing along to "Happiness is Magic" an official clip from Blue’s Big City Adventure that you can now stream on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: Janelle Brown Says She Became Her Own ‘Hero’ and ‘Rescued Herself’
Janelle Brown doesn't need saving from any man, especially not from her husband, Kody Brown. The 'Sister Wives' star says she had to become her own 'hero' in order to rescue herself.
nickalive.net
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 15, "Masquerade" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Receives Raft of Nominations in the 2023 Kidscreen Awards
Nickelodeon has received a raft of nominations in the 2023 Kidscreen Awards, which honors the best children's media over the last year!. In the Preschool Programming category, The Tiny Chef Show (Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Show Productions, Factory, Nickelodeon Animation, Dunshire Productions) has been nominated for the "Best Mixed-Media Series" award.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides '1899'
A dark comedy and an animated sitcom are also trending on the streaming service.
nickalive.net
The PUMA MB.02 Gets Drenched in Nickelodeon Slime in New Collaboration
It’s Slime Time! LaMelo Ball‘s newest PUMA MB.02 has surfaced online revealing that a Nickelodeon Slime collaboration is coming soon. The sneaker is covered in gooey-goodness as the upper takes inspiration from Nickelodeon’s iconic green slime. From heel to toe, this PUMA MB.02 gets covered in shades...
Comments / 0