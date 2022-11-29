Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress
The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Camilla Parker Bowles Left ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ by Husband Andrew, Leading to Affair With King Charles III Claims Royal Insider
Camilla Parker Bowles was left 'crushed and unwanted' by her husband Andrew, leading to a long affair with King Charles III claims a royal insider.
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Women's Health
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast
Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Prince William to make sweet change to Adelaide Cottage's kitchen after receiving adorable gift
Prince William promised to upgrade his fridge at his Windsor home during a visit to a Royal Air Force base in Lincolnshire on Friday
netflixjunkie.com
King Charles III to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids of Royal Titles over Memoir ‘Spare’ and Netflix Documentary?
Problems have not seemed to end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they signed the $100 million Netflix deal. The couple left the Royal Family in January 2020. In September 2020, they signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant. A few months later, their interview with Oprah came out.
Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award
The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Norway princess gives up royal duties to be with American ‘shaman’ who calls cancer a choice
Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise has relinquished her royal duties to pursue alternative medicine with her fiance, an American shaman, the palace has said. The princess will retain her title but she is giving up the role of royal patron and will not represent the royal house. The 51-year-old...
Popculture
King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
Jane Goodall Reveals Prince Harry Desperately Wanted To Raise Archie ‘Barefoot With African Children’
Meghan Markle might be happy to be back in her home state of California, but it sounds like Prince Harry had his heart set on a different location. Celebrated primatologist Jane Goodall made a shocking confession about the Duke of Sussex and the secret immigration plan he made before his publicized exit from royal life.
Royal Treatment! Princess Charlotte's 13-Person Staff Caters To Her Every Need — 'Some Are On The Palace Payroll, Others Aren't'
As the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, it may come as no surprise that Princess Charlotte enjoys the finer things in life. The 7-year-old has a 13-person staff to cater to her every need, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, all of whom ensure her day-to-day tasks are completed smoothly.
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Prince Harry's 'Desperation' During Meghan Markle Crisis Visible in Video
Harry and Meghan had a major public appearance on the night after she first told him she felt suicidal during a media backlash.
Commentator Says Jewelry Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Compared to What She Gave Meghan Proves Duchess Never Made It to the ‘Royal Bling Ring’
Here's what a royal expert has noticed about the jewelry Queen Elizabeth II gave the Princess of Wales and how that compares the pieces she gifted the Duchess of Sussex.
Comments / 0