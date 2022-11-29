SAN JOSE -- The driver of a speeding Tesla was killed in a crash in the East San Jose foothills over the weekend and authorities said driver impairment likely contributed to the crash.A California Highway Patrol collision report said the crash happened Saturday afternoon on San Felipe Road just north of Metcalf Road at about 3:43 p.m. The 22-year-old driver of a 2023 Tesla 3 failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree, with the vehicle overturning several times and hitting another tree, according to the report.The driver, a San Jose man, was ejected from the Tesla and sustained fatal injuries. The passenger, a 24-year-old San Jose man, was wearing a seat belt and was able to extricate himself from the wreck; he was taken to Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.The report stated that "alcohol/drug impairment is believed to be a factor in this crash." The CHP asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP Area office at (408) 961-0900.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO