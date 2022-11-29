Read full article on original website
(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The […]
All four people with injuries were brought to San Francisco General Hospital, and one of them is in critical condition.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Sunnyvale on Wednesday. The accident happened On Highway 237 in the west, just east of Mathilda Avenue at around 6:50 p.m.
SFGate
Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Hit By Car On State Route 1
A man walking on State Route 1 in Soquel was seriously injured Wednesday night when he was hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 6:48 p.m. report of the collision in the northbound lanes just south of the Park Avenue interchange. The initial...
Mountain Democrat
DUI not suspected in wrong-way crash on Highway 50
Officers with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol say drunk driving was not a factor in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 50 in Placerville Monday night. A Bay Area resident driving a Mercedes S 500 was reportedly traveling east in one of Highway 50’s westbound...
Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
SFGate
Contra Costa Boulevard Reopened Saturday Morning Following Police Activity
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) 'A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Hill reopened early Saturday morning following police activity there. A Pleasant Hill police spokesperson said early Saturday that Contra Costa Boulevard has reopened to traffic. It was closed at Ellinwood Drive,. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
Driver dies after Caltrain strikes vehicle in Burlingame
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a vehicle was struck by a Caltrain Thursday afternoon in Burlingame, officials announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 1:38 p.m. at the Broadway station near Broadway and California Drive where the driver drove onto the tracks of the station. Caltrain first tweeted about […]
LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) – At least one person is dead following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. A vehicle left the roadway and went off an embankment, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.
Pedestrian hit while crossing State Route 1 in near Capitola
A 31-year-old man suffered major injuries after getting hit by a car while crossing State Route 1 near Capitola. The post Pedestrian hit while crossing State Route 1 in near Capitola appeared first on KION546.
Police investigating attempted robbery in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Morgan Hill are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Monday. On Monday at 6:42 p.m. officers with the Morgan Hill Police Department responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate an attempted robbery. Responding officers learned a woman was walking south on the […]
SFGate
Police Searching For Suspect Following Fatal Shooting
NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:22 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SFGate
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown
(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
SFGate
Da: No Murder Charge In Gas Station Shooting Because Clerk Chased After Suspects
ANTIOCH (BCN) Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton on Thursday said a man who allegedly shot and killed an Antioch gas station employee last weekend is not being charged with murder because the employee had chased the suspects after they had fled from the station's convenience store. Ronald Jackson...
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect
Police arrested a man who burglarized a restaurant in Morgan Hill before attempting to escape arrest by running through residential yards and locking himself in a storage shed, authorities said. At about 11:23pm Nov. 28, Morgan Hill Police responded to Poke Bowl restaurant, 408 Tennant Station, to investigate a report...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
Suspects arrested in brazen Oakland carjackings
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were in custody Friday morning in connection to a pair of brazen carjacking in Oakland late last month.Investigators said the suspects were initially taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 27th carjacking. As the victim of that carjacking was exiting her vehicle in the 2200 block of Ransom Ave., she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse, dragged her along the ground and fled in her vehicle.Three days later, investigators located the carjacked vehicle driving in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. With the assistance of OPD's helicopter, the vehicle was...
Driver of speeding Tesla killed in East San Jose rollover crash; DUI suspected
SAN JOSE -- The driver of a speeding Tesla was killed in a crash in the East San Jose foothills over the weekend and authorities said driver impairment likely contributed to the crash.A California Highway Patrol collision report said the crash happened Saturday afternoon on San Felipe Road just north of Metcalf Road at about 3:43 p.m. The 22-year-old driver of a 2023 Tesla 3 failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree, with the vehicle overturning several times and hitting another tree, according to the report.The driver, a San Jose man, was ejected from the Tesla and sustained fatal injuries. The passenger, a 24-year-old San Jose man, was wearing a seat belt and was able to extricate himself from the wreck; he was taken to Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.The report stated that "alcohol/drug impairment is believed to be a factor in this crash." The CHP asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP Area office at (408) 961-0900.
