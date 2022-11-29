ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gettysburg Connection

Christmas 2022 comes to Gettysburg

The Christmas Tree on the Gettysburg Square was lighted this evening and Santa arrived at his shanty on the square. Our photographer Jim Bargas documented the event, which was sponsored by the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association. Children who can’t visit Santa in person are encouraged to drop off their...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

From Shipment to Shelf

Here at the Adams County Library System, we receive regular shipments of books, DVDs, and audiobooks every week. Some are upcoming releases heading for a release date the following week, but our materials also include endowments and specific order requests from patrons. Primarily, however, the responsibility of ordering materials is shared among a number of our library staff, who cover different categories, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s, young adult, and DVDs. All of these books and DVDs come to the Gettysburg branch for cataloging, but when finished, they are sent out among all six branches of the Adams County Library System- Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, and East Berlin.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Toys for Tots in 75th Year

The Marine Corp League Toys for Tots celebrates its 75th Anniversary this Holiday Season. We continue to put smiles on thousands of children’s faces Christmas morning in the Adams County and Hanover Area. Last year, the Adams-Hanover campaign delivered more than 26,000 toys to 3,600 children. This year requests have increased, and the program is looking to increase donations by 20 to 25 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator of the Adams-Hanover Program. “Is this from inflation this year? We are not sure, but…we will continue our mission to make sure every child has a Christmas and smiles on their faces,” Bunty said. “Everyone has hard, difficult situations that they are going through.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mary W. Smith

Mary W. Smith, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her residence. She is survived by her…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Thanksgiving Gratitude

Dear Gettysburg Connection Readers. Our reporters John Messeder and Leon Reed have taken a moment during this Thanksgiving week to write about the many ways they are thankful. I have joined in with a few thoughts of my own. Would you take a moment to do the same? Please send your message of gratitude to mail@gettysburgconnection.org or add it as a comment below. Thanks and happy holidays.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Wellspan will not reopen Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Wellspan Health has confirmed that it has no plans to open the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop that was on Lincoln Square for many years. According to a hospital spokesperson, “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has made the difficult decision to end operations of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary thrift shop following a three-month period of considering potential relocation options that yielded no suitable sites.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

GARA approves 2023 budget

The Gettysburg Recreational Authority (GARA) board of directors has approved the 2023 budget. The budget includes increases for staff salaries; $20,000 for building upgrades; support for out-of-area bus trips; and $7,000 in equipment repair. The board approved the budget with the caveat that it may need to be amended. Saying...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Zachary T. “Zach” Robertson

Zachary T. “Zach” Robertson, 37, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov 21, 2022 at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg. …. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note....
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies

Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary To Sponsor Holiday Greens Sale

The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary is happy to announce they are once again able to sponsor the Holiday Greens Sale. This event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Friday, December 2, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held in Comm. Rooms B&C at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Please see below and the attached flier for additional details.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

CVSD hires principal; honors students

The Conewago Valley school board approved hiring a new principal during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Joshua Schaffer will begin working as the principal of New Oxford Middle School by Jan. 16, 2023 or once allowed by his previous employer, according to the board agenda. Schaffer will take...
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Jodi Lynn Whistler

Jodi Lynn (Rose) Whistler, age 63 of Newburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at her residence.Professional Servic…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
NEWBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Larry Franklin Hartman

Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newvill…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy