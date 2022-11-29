Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Related
Video: Gettysburg Garden Club Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale
The sale will be on Saturday. Don’t miss this one. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Christmas 2022 comes to Gettysburg
The Christmas Tree on the Gettysburg Square was lighted this evening and Santa arrived at his shanty on the square. Our photographer Jim Bargas documented the event, which was sponsored by the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association. Children who can’t visit Santa in person are encouraged to drop off their...
Gettysburg Connection announces non-profit community outreach fund
On this Giving Tuesday, 2022, Gettysburg Connection is pleased to announce its Community Outreach Fund (GCCOF). The fund is a charitable program administered in collaboration with the 2022 Local News Fund designed to share information across Adams County. GCCOF shares information about health, education, transportation, housing, employment, financial security, and...
From Shipment to Shelf
Here at the Adams County Library System, we receive regular shipments of books, DVDs, and audiobooks every week. Some are upcoming releases heading for a release date the following week, but our materials also include endowments and specific order requests from patrons. Primarily, however, the responsibility of ordering materials is shared among a number of our library staff, who cover different categories, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s, young adult, and DVDs. All of these books and DVDs come to the Gettysburg branch for cataloging, but when finished, they are sent out among all six branches of the Adams County Library System- Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, and East Berlin.
Toys for Tots in 75th Year
The Marine Corp League Toys for Tots celebrates its 75th Anniversary this Holiday Season. We continue to put smiles on thousands of children’s faces Christmas morning in the Adams County and Hanover Area. Last year, the Adams-Hanover campaign delivered more than 26,000 toys to 3,600 children. This year requests have increased, and the program is looking to increase donations by 20 to 25 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator of the Adams-Hanover Program. “Is this from inflation this year? We are not sure, but…we will continue our mission to make sure every child has a Christmas and smiles on their faces,” Bunty said. “Everyone has hard, difficult situations that they are going through.”
Obituary: Mary W. Smith
Mary W. Smith, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her residence. She is survived by her…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Thanksgiving Gratitude
Dear Gettysburg Connection Readers. Our reporters John Messeder and Leon Reed have taken a moment during this Thanksgiving week to write about the many ways they are thankful. I have joined in with a few thoughts of my own. Would you take a moment to do the same? Please send your message of gratitude to mail@gettysburgconnection.org or add it as a comment below. Thanks and happy holidays.
Slideshow: Dedication and Remembrance Day 2022
We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication. Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
UASD moves to supporting tech and career center improvements
Upper Adams School District (UASD) School Board voted on Tuesday to contribute their share to finance improvements necessary to Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center. Justin Bruhn, Administrative Director of Cumberland Perry presented plans for the center’s facility improvement and expansion project. Enrollment for the career and tech...
Wellspan will not reopen Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop
Wellspan Health has confirmed that it has no plans to open the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop that was on Lincoln Square for many years. According to a hospital spokesperson, “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has made the difficult decision to end operations of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary thrift shop following a three-month period of considering potential relocation options that yielded no suitable sites.”
GARA approves 2023 budget
The Gettysburg Recreational Authority (GARA) board of directors has approved the 2023 budget. The budget includes increases for staff salaries; $20,000 for building upgrades; support for out-of-area bus trips; and $7,000 in equipment repair. The board approved the budget with the caveat that it may need to be amended. Saying...
Obituary: Zachary T. “Zach” Robertson
Zachary T. “Zach” Robertson, 37, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov 21, 2022 at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg. …. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note....
Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies
Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
Dedication Day and Remembrance Day events calendar
Dedication Day (ceremony in the Gettysburg National Cemetery) and Remembrance Day (parade and Illumination) events all fall on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022. All events and shuttles are free to the public. Expect substantial road closures in the area. The David Wills House will be open for free on November 18-19.
Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary To Sponsor Holiday Greens Sale
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary is happy to announce they are once again able to sponsor the Holiday Greens Sale. This event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Friday, December 2, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held in Comm. Rooms B&C at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Please see below and the attached flier for additional details.
CVSD hires principal; honors students
The Conewago Valley school board approved hiring a new principal during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Joshua Schaffer will begin working as the principal of New Oxford Middle School by Jan. 16, 2023 or once allowed by his previous employer, according to the board agenda. Schaffer will take...
Obituary: Jodi Lynn Whistler
Jodi Lynn (Rose) Whistler, age 63 of Newburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at her residence.Professional Servic…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Larry Franklin Hartman
Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newvill…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at the Eisenhower Home
Tis the season! Eisenhower National Historic Site is happy to share that once again, we will deck the halls, throw some tinsel on the tree, and bring the Eisenhower home alive with the spirit of the Christmas season! From Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Saturday, December 31, Eisenhower home tours will resume for the holiday season.
Budget; Stormwater expenses; Christmas Festival dominate Gettysburg Borough Council Meeting
Mayor Rita Frealing and the Gettysburg Borough Council last night honored Dave Reese, Parking Meter Maintenance and Laborer, for 41 years of service to the borough. Reese retired on November 2. Frealing said that since 1981 Reese had performed numerous services for the borough, including helping maintain the parking garage...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0