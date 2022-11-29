Read full article on original website
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
French President Macron has surprise meet with Elon Musk in New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron took a meeting with Elon Musk during his tour of the French-founded New Orleans late Friday. “In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron said in a tweet while sharing a photo of himself and the new Twitter boss in a one-on-one conversation. Musk replied that “It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!” In a follow-up statement, Macron also said he pressed Musk on content moderation...
Prince and Princess of Wales begin Boston visit as royal scandal erupts
As Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Boston to show their support for the Earthshot Prize, the royal family is also dealing with a palace scandal. The pair issued a statement saying the apparently racist remarks from a former lady-in-waiting are "unacceptable."
Routes: Air India starts SFO-Bengaluru; United sets SFO-Hong Kong revival for March
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
