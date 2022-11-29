Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Help others heal through sailing
COEUR d'ALENE — Dogsmile Adventures, a North Idaho therapeutic sailing organization, welcomes everyone to join its 2022 Annual Celebration and Auction to be held online at 6 p.m. today. “We have had some incredible experiences serving our community, and we can’t wait to share them with you,” said Capt....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vigil brings light to darkness
SANDPOINT — In the darkness, there is hope. That hope took on a real form, as one person after another in a dark corner of a Sandpoint park gathered as part of a statewide vigil to honor four University of Idaho students killed Nov. 13. For some, the vigil...
Bonner County Daily Bee
There are many reasons to donate to 'Tots'
SANDPOINT — It may only have started in 2012, but in the 10 years of so since it was created, Giving Tuesday has done a lot of good. Started by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, the movement was created as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season, according to Wikipedia. In writing about the day, one of the event’s founding partners, Mashable, wrote a story detailing 10 ways its readers could help make a difference.
This Dutch Baby is the Reason So Many are Visiting Spokane, Washington
One of the fun things about visiting other towns is trying their local restaurants. We found ourselves in Spokane, Washington, over the weekend and heard great things about this breakfast place that we kept driving by. We decided to stop by one morning and we're all glad we did. The...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university's dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn't want to walk across campus alone.
Bonner County Daily Bee
'Tots' spreads Christmas spirit, joy
SANDPOINT — “For it is in giving that we receive.”. Among the many stories told about St. Francis of Assisi is the story of the begger. As the story is often told, the young Francis was selling cloth and velvet in the market on behalf of his father when a man came up to him begging for money. After his business deal had ended, Francis ran after the begger and gave him everything in his pockets. He was mocked and ridiculed by his friends and rebuked by his father when he got home.
Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vigil will light up Idaho today
A statewide candlelight vigil will take place today to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, all University of Idaho students who died Nov. 13. The university is hosting a vigil at 5 p.m. in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the Moscow campus. “Please...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Christmas comes to Circle Moon Theater
Northwoods Performing Arts presents “Where Are You Christmas?”, with performances scheduled the first two weeks in December. Performances will be held Dec. 2-3, Dec. 6, and Dec. 8-10. Directed by Mark D. Caldwell, this year’s chorale musical features all the fun, festive and inspiring things everyone loves about...
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Chronicle
First Patriot Front Member Sentenced for Conspiracy to Riot at Summer Pride Event
The first of 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front was sentenced in court today for criminal conspiracy to riot in connection with his role in the hate group's plan to disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene this past summer. Alexander Nicholai Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale, Utah,...
Thursday school closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Thursday, Dec. 1 after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas. Spokane got 6"-10" of snow in Wednesday's storm while some areas further north and east got even more. Major...
Bonner County Daily Bee
A family rooted in forestry preserves land for the future
Roger Gregory’s heritage is rooted in forestry. His father came to Sandpoint in 1907 at the age of 18 to work in the lumber camps as a horse logger, which he had done in Austria. At 12 years old, he was harnessing and driving a team of horses. Around...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Joyce Roberts, 90
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, Joyce Roberts, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at age 90. She died at her home in Sandpoint, Idaho. She is survived by her husband, Marshall; her four children, Rich, Kath, Doug and Peg; her sister, Thelma Madsen; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Joyce and Marshall were married 68 years. Joyce was a devoted wife and loving mother, who put others’ interests ahead of hers. She will be missed greatly by all those who knew her.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Xana Kernodle, 20
Xana Kernodle of Post Falls, Idaho, sadly passed away far too soon Nov. 13, 2022, at the age of 20. Xana was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, at Kootenai Health Hospital on July 5, 2002. Xana grew up in Post Falls and was a talented gymnast as a child. She attended Post Falls Middle and High School, where she played volleyball, track and soccer until she graduated in 2020. During high school she worked at Texas Roadhouse and went on to attend the University of Idaho, where she majored in marketing and was an active member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Vandal Solutions Sales Team. When she wasn't participating in these activities, she was working at her part-time job at Mad Greek Restaurant in Moscow, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Weather prompts later YMCA opening Wednesday
Due to potential extreme weather conditions and dangerous roads tomorrow, YMCAs in Spokane and Sandpoint will have a late start. The facilities will have a delayed opening of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. "With safety as our No.1 priority, we feel this is best for the. safety of our staff...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Jon Carl Wirth
Jon Carl Wirth was born on Jan. 7, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa. He passed to eternal life Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Most of Jon’s childhood was spent growing up on an organic fruit farm in Berrien Springs, Mich. That is where he learned the meaning of hard work and a good, solid work ethic. He went on to pursue a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University. He worked his way through college by helping a local vet dog spays and neuters at night. He loved all animals, but especially dogs.
Comments / 0