SANDPOINT — “For it is in giving that we receive.”. Among the many stories told about St. Francis of Assisi is the story of the begger. As the story is often told, the young Francis was selling cloth and velvet in the market on behalf of his father when a man came up to him begging for money. After his business deal had ended, Francis ran after the begger and gave him everything in his pockets. He was mocked and ridiculed by his friends and rebuked by his father when he got home.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO