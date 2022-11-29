Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Joyce Roberts, 90
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, Joyce Roberts, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at age 90. She died at her home in Sandpoint, Idaho. She is survived by her husband, Marshall; her four children, Rich, Kath, Doug and Peg; her sister, Thelma Madsen; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Joyce and Marshall were married 68 years. Joyce was a devoted wife and loving mother, who put others’ interests ahead of hers. She will be missed greatly by all those who knew her.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Xana Kernodle, 20
Xana Kernodle of Post Falls, Idaho, sadly passed away far too soon Nov. 13, 2022, at the age of 20. Xana was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, at Kootenai Health Hospital on July 5, 2002. Xana grew up in Post Falls and was a talented gymnast as a child. She attended Post Falls Middle and High School, where she played volleyball, track and soccer until she graduated in 2020. During high school she worked at Texas Roadhouse and went on to attend the University of Idaho, where she majored in marketing and was an active member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Vandal Solutions Sales Team. When she wasn't participating in these activities, she was working at her part-time job at Mad Greek Restaurant in Moscow, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Dec. 1, 2022
For the first time, Sandpoint has a Salvation Army bell ringer, making an appearance Friday in front of the Ross Rexall store (Note: in 2022, site of Bluebird Bakery, First and Cedar). Jim Tinsman, chairman of the project, said the bell ringer and bucket will be a regular Sandpoint feature from here on, moving around the business area until Christmas. Butch Perry and Ross Ekwortzell are the bell ringers.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vigil will light up Idaho today
A statewide candlelight vigil will take place today to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, all University of Idaho students who died Nov. 13. The university is hosting a vigil at 5 p.m. in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the Moscow campus. “Please...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vivian Dorothy Willford
Vivian Dorothy Willford of Cocolalla, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 20, 2022, just one week prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Westmond Road in Cocolalla. Interment will be held at the Westmond Cemetery directly following the service. A viewing for close family and friends is scheduled at 10 a.m. A Zoom link will also be provided.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 30, 2022
Samantha Cote Banuet captured this Best Shot of Nico Banuet after a recent snowstorm and snowman construction. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university's dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn't want to walk across campus alone.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for November, 30 2022
STATE TIMBER SALE CR200402, SADDLE SORE A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 2550 Highway 2 W., Sandpoint, ID 83864, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 for an estimated 2,280 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Idaho Department of Lands, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $48,830.10 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $488,301.00. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price is $219.90 per MBF. The sale is located within Sections 8 & 9, Township 56N, Range 05W, B.M., Bonner County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 3 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at Timber Sale Advertisement App - Department of Lands (idaho.gov) or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, Sandpoint, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website. The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law. If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 263-5104 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529. Legal#4647 AD#568007 November 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022 _________________________
Bonner County Daily Bee
Help others heal through sailing
COEUR d'ALENE — Dogsmile Adventures, a North Idaho therapeutic sailing organization, welcomes everyone to join its 2022 Annual Celebration and Auction to be held online at 6 p.m. today. “We have had some incredible experiences serving our community, and we can’t wait to share them with you,” said Capt....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vigil brings light to darkness
SANDPOINT — In the darkness, there is hope. That hope took on a real form, as one person after another in a dark corner of a Sandpoint park gathered as part of a statewide vigil to honor four University of Idaho students killed Nov. 13. For some, the vigil...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Weather prompts later YMCA opening Wednesday
Due to potential extreme weather conditions and dangerous roads tomorrow, YMCAs in Spokane and Sandpoint will have a late start. The facilities will have a delayed opening of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. "With safety as our No.1 priority, we feel this is best for the. safety of our staff...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
Bonner County Daily Bee
There are many reasons to donate to 'Tots'
SANDPOINT — It may only have started in 2012, but in the 10 years of so since it was created, Giving Tuesday has done a lot of good. Started by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, the movement was created as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season, according to Wikipedia. In writing about the day, one of the event’s founding partners, Mashable, wrote a story detailing 10 ways its readers could help make a difference.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Christmas comes to Circle Moon Theater
Northwoods Performing Arts presents “Where Are You Christmas?”, with performances scheduled the first two weeks in December. Performances will be held Dec. 2-3, Dec. 6, and Dec. 8-10. Directed by Mark D. Caldwell, this year’s chorale musical features all the fun, festive and inspiring things everyone loves about...
Bonner County Daily Bee
A family rooted in forestry preserves land for the future
Roger Gregory’s heritage is rooted in forestry. His father came to Sandpoint in 1907 at the age of 18 to work in the lumber camps as a horse logger, which he had done in Austria. At 12 years old, he was harnessing and driving a team of horses. Around...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'Tots' spreads Christmas spirit, joy
SANDPOINT — “For it is in giving that we receive.”. Among the many stories told about St. Francis of Assisi is the story of the begger. As the story is often told, the young Francis was selling cloth and velvet in the market on behalf of his father when a man came up to him begging for money. After his business deal had ended, Francis ran after the begger and gave him everything in his pockets. He was mocked and ridiculed by his friends and rebuked by his father when he got home.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Patriot Front member pleads guilty to disturbing the peace
COEUR d’ALENE — A man accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene City Park will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace. Alexander N. Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale, Utah, entered a written guilty plea Monday to the misdemeanor...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Storms could dump a foot of snow
North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
Bonner County Daily Bee
SMA November belt testing group three
This is the third group to go through belt testing in November for Sandpoint Martial Arts. Nick Sloan, Rainier Pappas, and David Watkins all earned blue belts. James Harlicker earned a blue stripe belt, and Ellie Hollan earned a brown belt.
Comments / 0