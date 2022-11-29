Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
beverlypress.com
Two in custody for robbery on La Brea Avenue
Two male suspects were arrested on Nov. 26 for allegedly robbing a victim near Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue and stealing a Rolex watch. The robbery, captured on a video, shows two men wearing ski masks and black clothing robbing a victim on the sidewalk before running to a silver car and driving away. Patrol officers located the vehicle nearby and began a pursuit, police said.
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Teen reported missing from South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
2urbangirls.com
Pomona shooting leaves one dead
POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect ditches car, tries to hide in nearby LA homes
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase across the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night. The suspect led the Huntington Park Police Department on a chase with a white car that is believed to be stolen. The suspect eventually ditched the car...
Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified
The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified. Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani. On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
iheart.com
WATCH: Man Climbs LA Ritz-Carlton Skyscraper In Broad Daylight
The impossible happened this morning in downtown Los Angeles. Footage has captured a man scaling the side of the Ritz-Carlton, a 667 foot hotel located at 900 W Olympic Blvd. Apparently the man was an anti-abortion protestor. He said he climbed the skyscraper as a way to help fundraise for a pregnant woman who is in need of money to save her baby from an abortion. According to Fox11, a banner stating ""Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows.
2urbangirls.com
Teens body found in vehicle fire that extended to nearby commercial building
LOS ANGELES – The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a vehicle fire Sunday that spread to a nearby one-story commercial building in the Vermont Square community of South Los Angeles, authorities said. “One additional person in the vehicle safely exited prior to LAFD arrival,” said Margaret...
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
spectrumnews1.com
Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland returns this weekend to LA County
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is known for a lot of things, but snow is not one of them. Sure, it’s happened, but most of the flakes that make their way to LA are human made, like the ones that will be dumped in 31 LA County parks this December as part of a Winter Wonderland program.
capitalandmain.com
Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?
Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
2urbangirls.com
Compton firefighters continue highlighting issues within the department
COMPTON, Calif – The Compton fire department continues to take to social media to alert the residents about the lack of equipment needed to respond to emergencies. The latest post shared on their Compton Firefighters social media account highlights the shutting down of one of the department’s fire apparatus.
KTLA.com
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Man with gun shutters local streets
The Santa Monica Police Department closed several streets near the 2500 block of Kansas on Tuesday after a man experiencing a mental health episode was seen walking with a gun. According to SMPD, officers responded to the scene when a family member called out of concern. Upon arrival, they saw the suspect on the street holding a handgun. Some witnesses reported a single gunshot may have been fired but there were no reports of injuries. After briefly barricading himself in his home, the suspect surrendered peacefully and streets started to reopen at about 4 p.m.
KCET
Beach Vibes and Hand-Cut Fries: 40 Years of Islands Restaurants in L.A.
When the first Islands restaurant opened in 1982 in West Los Angeles, the gourmet burger scene was practically nonexistent. Diners would trek from the South Bay or San Fernando Valley to get a taste of the restaurant’s burgers and fresh-cut fries. Popular items like the Hawaiian (a half-pound beef...
Comments / 0