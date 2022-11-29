ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park

Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Two in custody for robbery on La Brea Avenue

Two male suspects were arrested on Nov. 26 for allegedly robbing a victim near Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue and stealing a Rolex watch. The robbery, captured on a video, shows two men wearing ski masks and black clothing robbing a victim on the sidewalk before running to a silver car and driving away. Patrol officers located the vehicle nearby and began a pursuit, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing from South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified

The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified.  Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani.  On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
iheart.com

WATCH: Man Climbs LA Ritz-Carlton Skyscraper In Broad Daylight

The impossible happened this morning in downtown Los Angeles. Footage has captured a man scaling the side of the Ritz-Carlton, a 667 foot hotel located at 900 W Olympic Blvd. Apparently the man was an anti-abortion protestor. He said he climbed the skyscraper as a way to help fundraise for a pregnant woman who is in need of money to save her baby from an abortion. According to Fox11, a banner stating ""Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?

Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton firefighters continue highlighting issues within the department

COMPTON, Calif – The Compton fire department continues to take to social media to alert the residents about the lack of equipment needed to respond to emergencies. The latest post shared on their Compton Firefighters social media account highlights the shutting down of one of the department’s fire apparatus.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash

A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Man with gun shutters local streets

The Santa Monica Police Department closed several streets near the 2500 block of Kansas on Tuesday after a man experiencing a mental health episode was seen walking with a gun. According to SMPD, officers responded to the scene when a family member called out of concern. Upon arrival, they saw the suspect on the street holding a handgun. Some witnesses reported a single gunshot may have been fired but there were no reports of injuries. After briefly barricading himself in his home, the suspect surrendered peacefully and streets started to reopen at about 4 p.m.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy