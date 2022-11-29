ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

A STRONG winter storm is on the move!

A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory in effect with major snowstorm on the way

Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week

A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes

We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

OH SNOW! Here we go!

Bouts of snow will continue to create some slow-going conditions on area roadways throughout the day, and with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s and overnight lows dropping into to the single digits we will likely see icy roadways Tuesday morning. We are watching a significant storm...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

It's beginning to look a lot like winter

It’s beginning to look like that time of year again. Roads are frozen, snow is falling and the crews are out in full force plowing and sanding. I thought I would give an update as to what we were able to accomplish this past construction season as well as add the letter from last year as it touches on all aspects of our winter maintenance. The letter is a good reminder with the winter months upon us.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Help others heal through sailing

COEUR d'ALENE — Dogsmile Adventures, a North Idaho therapeutic sailing organization, welcomes everyone to join its 2022 Annual Celebration and Auction to be held online at 6 p.m. today. “We have had some incredible experiences serving our community, and we can’t wait to share them with you,” said Capt....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Vigil will light up Idaho today

A statewide candlelight vigil will take place today to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, all University of Idaho students who died Nov. 13. The university is hosting a vigil at 5 p.m. in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the Moscow campus. “Please...
MOSCOW, ID

