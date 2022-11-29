Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
FOX 28 Spokane
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
KREM
WSDOT shares winter storm impact on roads across Spokane
Snow is melting and roads are clearing up. Road crews have been out plowing since 3:30 am and now the evening shift will take over and plow until 3:30 am tomorrow.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory in effect with major snowstorm on the way
Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
KHQ Right Now
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
'If you can stay home today, please do so' | Dangerous road conditions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers heading out on Wednesday morning will face a difficult drive as snow continues to fall around Spokane. Most roads are buried under several inches of snow, and road crews are warning about blowing, drifting snow. A crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake slowed traffic around...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes
We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
Thursday school closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Thursday, Dec. 1 after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas. Spokane got 6"-10" of snow in Wednesday's storm while some areas further north and east got even more. Major...
FOX 28 Spokane
OH SNOW! Here we go!
Bouts of snow will continue to create some slow-going conditions on area roadways throughout the day, and with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s and overnight lows dropping into to the single digits we will likely see icy roadways Tuesday morning. We are watching a significant storm...
KXLY
Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
It's beginning to look a lot like winter
It’s beginning to look like that time of year again. Roads are frozen, snow is falling and the crews are out in full force plowing and sanding. I thought I would give an update as to what we were able to accomplish this past construction season as well as add the letter from last year as it touches on all aspects of our winter maintenance. The letter is a good reminder with the winter months upon us.
KHQ Right Now
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued Up To 4 Inches Of Snow By Monday Night
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Palouse. Up to 4 inches of snow could fall by 10:00 Monday night. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are also possible.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Help others heal through sailing
COEUR d'ALENE — Dogsmile Adventures, a North Idaho therapeutic sailing organization, welcomes everyone to join its 2022 Annual Celebration and Auction to be held online at 6 p.m. today. “We have had some incredible experiences serving our community, and we can’t wait to share them with you,” said Capt....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vigil will light up Idaho today
A statewide candlelight vigil will take place today to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, all University of Idaho students who died Nov. 13. The university is hosting a vigil at 5 p.m. in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the Moscow campus. “Please...
