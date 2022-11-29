Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Third quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.9% rate in sign of economic resilience
GDP grew at a 2.9% annual rate in the third quarter after declining in the first half of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in an updated estimate. The revision released Wednesday shows that growth was even better than the 2.6% seasonally adjusted annual rate previously reported. "GDP...
US News and World Report
Thai Economy May Miss Forecast Next Year as Global Growth Slows -Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Slowing exports will not affect the ministry's growth outlook of 3.4% for this year as...
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Annual growth in the Indian economy likely slowed in the July-September quarter as COVID distortions faded, economists said ahead of GDP data due on Wednesday that will provide clues about its resilience in the face of global economic turmoil.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
104.1 WIKY
Japan corporate capex up, record recurring profits for Q3
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn. Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private...
104.1 WIKY
India’s jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov – CMIE
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday. The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous...
Dip in Australia’s inflation rate in October raises hopes price rises may have peaked
Headline CPI rate eases from 7.3% to 6.9%, lower than economists’ expectations, but fuel prices still rose as full excise rate returned
104.1 WIKY
Russia factory activity grows at fastest pace in almost six years in Nov – PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in almost six years in November thanks to an increase in output and new orders, a business survey showed on Thursday, rebounding from a dip towards contraction last month. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose...
Portugal's Q3 growth accelerates with consumption but future not shining
LISBON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's economy expanded 0.4% in the third quarter from 0.1% in the previous quarter, boosted by higher private consumption despite inflation at three-decade highs, but exports and investment are now faltering, official data showed on Wednesday.
104.1 WIKY
Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China’s threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
104.1 WIKY
Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the...
CNBC
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
U.S. economy grows, with year's first increase in GDP in third quarter
Ryan Payne, president of Payne Capital Management, joined CBS News to discuss the latest U.S. economic indicators and what the third-quarter rise in the GDP means for consumers and the economy.
104.1 WIKY
OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey
LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum...
104.1 WIKY
Philippines central bank ready to adjust policy settings amid resilient economy
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines central bank has policy flexibility given a resilient economy and stands ready to adjust interest rates to bring inflation back to target, its governor said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian nation’s sound economy provided the central bank flexibility “to manoeuvre as it acts to...
104.1 WIKY
RBI seen raising rates by smaller 35bps in Dec, hiking again in early 2023: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India will raise interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25% in December, according to economists polled by Reuters who expect another modest move up early next year to curb lingering inflation pressures. A strong two-thirds majority said it was...
msn.com
A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns
Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
US economy grew faster in third quarter than first estimated
The U.S. economy grew at a faster rate between July and September than federal officials first estimated, according to federal data released Wednesday. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent during the third quarter, according to a second estimate released Wednesday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The…
104.1 WIKY
China reports 36,061 new COVID cases, from 37,828 previous day
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 36,061 new COVID-19 infections for Wednesday, of which 4,150 were symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. That compares with 37,828 new cases for Tuesday, when 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported...
