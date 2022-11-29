ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Third quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.9% rate in sign of economic resilience

GDP grew at a 2.9% annual rate in the third quarter after declining in the first half of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in an updated estimate. The revision released Wednesday shows that growth was even better than the 2.6% seasonally adjusted annual rate previously reported. "GDP...
US News and World Report

Thai Economy May Miss Forecast Next Year as Global Growth Slows -Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Slowing exports will not affect the ministry's growth outlook of 3.4% for this year as...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
104.1 WIKY

Japan corporate capex up, record recurring profits for Q3

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn. Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private...
104.1 WIKY

India’s jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov – CMIE

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday. The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous...
104.1 WIKY

Russia factory activity grows at fastest pace in almost six years in Nov – PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in almost six years in November thanks to an increase in output and new orders, a business survey showed on Thursday, rebounding from a dip towards contraction last month. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose...
104.1 WIKY

Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China’s threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
104.1 WIKY

Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the...
CNBC

Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows

Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
104.1 WIKY

OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum...
104.1 WIKY

Philippines central bank ready to adjust policy settings amid resilient economy

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines central bank has policy flexibility given a resilient economy and stands ready to adjust interest rates to bring inflation back to target, its governor said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian nation’s sound economy provided the central bank flexibility “to manoeuvre as it acts to...
msn.com

A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns

Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
The Hill

US economy grew faster in third quarter than first estimated

The U.S. economy grew at a faster rate between July and September than federal officials first estimated, according to federal data released Wednesday. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent during the third quarter, according to a second estimate released Wednesday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The…
104.1 WIKY

China reports 36,061 new COVID cases, from 37,828 previous day

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 36,061 new COVID-19 infections for Wednesday, of which 4,150 were symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. That compares with 37,828 new cases for Tuesday, when 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported...

