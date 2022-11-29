Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s breach of personal information for hundreds of thousands of gun owners earlier this year was the result of poor training and lack of technical expertise. A report released Wednesday by the California Department of Justice found the breach was not intentional. Investigators said names, addresses and birthdays of 192,000 people who applied for concealed carry permits were downloaded 2,734 times over a roughly 12-hour period in late June. Attorney General Rob Bonta called the exposure a breach of trust and the state would adopt investigators’ recommendations. California Rifle & Pistol Association President Chuck Michel says the report has gaps and unanswered questions.
abc17news.com
Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going
This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
Comments / 0