Daily Trojan
USC’s playoff hopes squashed with loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship
After a week of flirting with a spot in the College Football Playoff, the magic for No. 4 USC ran out as the Trojans lost the Pac-12 Championship 47-24 to Utah Friday night. “Obviously a disappointing night for us. You come as far as this team has come and this program has come in the last 12 months, you get that close to winning a championship and possibly much more and obviously to not get it done is a tough pill to swallow,” said Head Coach Lincoln Riley following the game.
Daily Trojan
Students share value and history of their Indigenous languages
“We are still here,” said Alondra Mariano, a freshman majoring in pharmaceutical sciences and Native American studies, when asked if there was one thing she wanted the USC community to know about Indigenous students. The University Park campus sits on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Gabrielino-Tongva...
Daily Trojan
USC games to watch instead of studying for finals
While early December marks finals season for USC students, it also means the postseason for some Trojans — or the beginning of the season for others. Although these games will probably be as stressful as assignments, projects and studying, here are some of the top USC games to watch over finals.
Daily Trojan
Trojans prepare for NCAA tournament in search of 11th national title
Men’s water polo heads to Berkeley this weekend for the NCAA championship tournament and a shot at the program’s 11th national title. After going undefeated last weekend and securing a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship, USC enters the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed. Last weekend, the...
Daily Trojan
Playoff hopes ride on Pac-12 title game
Every college football team starts the season with hopes to make it to early December, when only those with a berth to their respective conference championship, or Army and Navy, grace the gridiron. Last year, USC played on the first weekend of December, but it certainly wasn’t for a Pac-12 title. Instead, the Trojans were losing to Cal in a rescheduled game that stamped USC’s worst season since 1991.
Daily Trojan
Kacie on K-pop: Why I stopped hiding my love of K-pop
Three days before I moved into McCarthy Honors College, I tweeted on my K-pop stan account that I would be “taking an indefinite hiatus [from running my account] to focus on my uni studies.” It was a move partly for that reason, but moreso because at that point in time, I knew that the last thing I wanted to be associated with in college was K-pop.
Daily Trojan
A deep dive into USG finances
Undergraduate students pay a $64 student programming fee every semester to fund the Undergraduate Student Government’s budget, which stands at over $2.5 million for fiscal year 2023. At Tuesday’s Senate meeting, Alex Rohleder, the student-at-large member of USG’s Programming Fee Control Board, recommended a 7% increase to the student programming fee in 2024, amounting to an additional $4.48.
Daily Trojan
“My country betrayed me first”: USC students protest China’s zero-COVID policy
Chants alternating between the English and Mandarin of “free free China,” “liberty or death” and “no more Xi Jingping” echoed through campus Tuesday night as more than 100 students and community members gathered to remember and mourn victims of an apartment fire that occurred last Thursday and protest China’s zero-COVID policy.
