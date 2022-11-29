After a week of flirting with a spot in the College Football Playoff, the magic for No. 4 USC ran out as the Trojans lost the Pac-12 Championship 47-24 to Utah Friday night. “Obviously a disappointing night for us. You come as far as this team has come and this program has come in the last 12 months, you get that close to winning a championship and possibly much more and obviously to not get it done is a tough pill to swallow,” said Head Coach Lincoln Riley following the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO