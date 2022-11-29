Intuit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.44 million after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.1% to $15.56 in after-hours trading.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH issued guidance for FY22 and FY23. The company said it sees FY23 revenue of $357 billion to $360 billion, versus estimates of $352.39 billion. The company also expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $24.40 to $24.90, versus expectations of $24.94. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.4% to $530.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. INTU to have earned $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares rose 0.2% to $386.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday. AZEK shares dipped 6.2% to $16.33 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. NTAP to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares gained 0.8% to $73.18 in after-hours trading.
