OSHKOSH – Oshkosh North hosted Oshkosh West in a high school basketball doubleheader Friday where the crosstown rivals split decisions. In the first contest of the evening, the West girls outscored North by 17 points in the second half to overcome a six-point halftime deficit en route to a 59-48 victory. ...

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO