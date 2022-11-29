Sheet pan spiced salmon with potatoes and caper chimichurri recipe

The online search for an easy dinner recipe to make this week is over.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the guesswork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious and fast dishes to whip up any night of the week.

Jamie Vespa, a registered dietitian and health-centric food blogger of Dishing Out Health, shared this elevated sheet pan recipe that's a perfect post-Thanksgiving dinner.

"This easy sheet pan meal features bright, fresh flavors for a palate reset," she told "GMA." "Plus, it comes together on a single baking sheet and is packed with heart-healthy fats."

Sheet Pan Salmon and Potatoes with Caper Chimichurri

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound baby gold potatoes, sliced into halves or thirds depending on size

1 lemon

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided

Four 6-ounce skin-on salmon fillets

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2-4 ounces feta cheese, cut or torn into chunks (optional)

For the Caper Chimichurri

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons roughly chopped capers

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Place potatoes on a large rimmed baking sheet. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper; arrange in a single layer. Slice lemon cross-wise into four pieces and arrange around potatoes. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until the underside of potatoes are golden and crisp.

Meanwhile, prepare Caper Chimichurri by combining all ingredients in a medium bowl; stir well to combine. Set aside.

Rub salmon fillets with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. In a small bowl, combine smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper; mix well. Sprinkle spice mixture evenly over salmon and rub into flesh.

Remove pan from the oven and toss/flip potatoes; push to one half of the baking sheet. Arrange salmon fillets on remaining half of pan. Place back in the oven for 15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through.

Spoon caper chimichurri over salmon and potatoes and garnish with feta chunks and roasted lemon slices.