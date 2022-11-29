Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
CNBC
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
Washington Examiner
Third quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.9% rate in sign of economic resilience
GDP grew at a 2.9% annual rate in the third quarter after declining in the first half of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in an updated estimate. The revision released Wednesday shows that growth was even better than the 2.6% seasonally adjusted annual rate previously reported. "GDP...
U.S. GDP Bump Confounds Expectations Despite Recession Fears
The U.S. economy has grown even more between July and September than the government's initial estimates suggested.
US News and World Report
Thai Economy May Miss Forecast Next Year as Global Growth Slows -Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Slowing exports will not affect the ministry's growth outlook of 3.4% for this year as...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
msn.com
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
BBC
China Covid: Factory activity shrinks more than expected
A key measure of China's factory activity dipped again in November, according to the latest official figures. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48, down from 49.2 in October. It comes as strict Covid restrictions and weakening global demand weigh on the world's second largest economy. In recent days...
Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
Bank of America sees inflation falling to this number by the end of next year—but it’ll take a recession to get there
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College on Oct. 14, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. Inflation has been a thorn in the side of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration for more than a year, but Bank of America’s chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen says the worst of the price hikes are over.
China's factory activity shrinks in Nov amid widespread COVID curbs - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank in November as widespread COVID-19 curbs disrupted manufacturers' output, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, weighing on employment and economic growth in the fourth quarter.
U.S. economy grows, with year's first increase in GDP in third quarter
Ryan Payne, president of Payne Capital Management, joined CBS News to discuss the latest U.S. economic indicators and what the third-quarter rise in the GDP means for consumers and the economy.
Russian economy shrinks 1.7% in Jan-Sept, but capital investment up
MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian economy shrank 1.7% year on year from January to September, but capital investment, one of the main economic growth drivers, rose 5.9% in the same period, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday.
BBC
Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high
Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
TREX Global:"Super Week" is coming, most analysts and retail investors are bullish on gold prices
Photo bye.g(jingming/Unsplash) This week will usher in a number of heavy economic data and risk events. There will be a lot of US data this week, and the data that will be released include CaseShiller house prices, consumer confidence, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, ADP employment, Chicago PMI, PCE price index, trade balance, ISM manufacturing PMI index, standard S&P global manufacturing final PMI and non-farm payrolls report.
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Annual growth in the Indian economy likely slowed in the July-September quarter as COVID distortions faded, economists said ahead of GDP data due on Wednesday that will provide clues about its resilience in the face of global economic turmoil.
Comments / 0