Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
Dow sinks 500 points as China protests and hawkish Fed comments rattle markets
Stocks sank on Monday as protestors in China and hawkish comments from Fed officials weighed on the market. Unrest over China's zero-COVID policy could exacerbate supply-chain issues, which are partly responsible for rising inflation. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard added the US had "a ways to go" on rate...
Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
NBC Los Angeles
Europe Markets Close Slightly Lower as Traders Monitor China's Covid Policy; HSBC Up 5% on RBC Deal
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed fractionally lower on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed flat, down 0.1%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.5%. Basic resources added...
US futures rise and Hong Kong stocks jump 5% after China's vaccination move boosts hopes for a zero-COVID pivot
Hong Kong stocks soared and US futures rose Tuesday, after logging big losses the previous session. Recent public protests in China over strict zero-COVID curbs threatened to worsen supply chain issues. China said Tuesday it will boost vaccination for elderly citizens, a key step to reopening its economy. Global stocks...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track Asian shares, oil prices higher
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares and oil prices higher, while the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade lower. Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - posted gains of more...
msn.com
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold gains on dollar dip; Fed policy cues in focus
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,753.34 per ounce, as of 0651 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,752.60. Bullion prices fell about 1%...
CNBC
U.S. crude turns positive, Brent pares losses on OPEC+ cut rumors
Global oil benchmarks pulled back from their lowest levels in nearly a year on Monday, with U.S. crude ending positive, bolstered by talk of an OPEC+ production cut that offset concerns about strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer. Both benchmarks have posted three consecutive weekly declines.
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
US stock futures jump after report shows inflation cooling
Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. Futures for U.S. stock indexes surged 2% or more, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed chair's key speech
Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes, sometimes for months. Shares fell in Tokyo and Shanghai but were higher in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and other regional markets. Oil prices rose. China has eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. It's unclear if protests will start up again...
US News and World Report
Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
Oil rebounds from early plunge after Saudis deny OPEC+ output report
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded from early losses on Monday after Saudi Arabia denied a report it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies.
Mulberry H1 Revenue Falls in U.K., Rises in China Despite Restrictions
LONDON — Mulberry Group saw sales in the U.K., its number-one market, fall 10 percent in the first half, while business in China was up 6 percent despite lockdown restrictions in the region. Overall, group revenue was broadly flat in the six months to Oct. 1, dipping 1 percent to 64.9 million pounds.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Mulberry notched a pre-tax loss of 3.8 million pounds compared with a pre-tax profit of 10.2 million pounds last year, sending the share price down nearly 16 percent...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms on softer dollar as traders eye Powell's speech
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, aided by a dip in the dollar, with investors largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,755.48 per ounce, as of 0718 GMT. U.S....
Zero-COVID Protests Across China Send Ripples Into U.S. Markets
"Protests broke out in China in response to another round of lockdowns, as COVID-19 cases surged across the nation's mainland. The social unrest is fueling concerns that China's domestic issues could have consequences for the global economy, sending ripples throughout U.S. stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 450 points on Monday afternoon, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both down around 1.7 percent. In addition, shares of Apple fell more than 2 percent after Bloomberg reported a possible shortfall of six million iPhone Pros at a crucial Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou. Dan Ives, an analyst for Wedbush Securities,...
